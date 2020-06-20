Op-Ed: Trump rally mega-flops — Can’t fill 19,000 seat stadium

By By Paul Wallis 53 mins ago in Politics Tulsa - Maybe choosing the anniversary of a massacre of American citizens to hold a rally wasn’t such a good idea. Juneteenth, which Trump now claims to have “popularized” may have just killed Trump’s re-election campaign, too. Note: The population for the Tulsa region is 953,000. Less than 19,000 is hardly a ringing endorsement or indication of interest. There’s a major issue here – Oklahoma and the Mid-West are supposed to be Trump country. If he can’t raise numbers here, where will he? More to the point, if even the rednecks aren’t interested, where’s his support base? Who or what is he supposed to be representing? MAGA cap makers? The FOX shelters for the terminally illiterate who need cameras and microphones to live? The Hallowed Society of Paid Trolls? As Trump dwindles in the polls, his loudmouth approach definitely isn’t working any more. The country is sick; it’s worried sick, and unemployment is much more of an issue than ridiculous conspiracies. Next month, the COVID-19 money runs out. People are far more interested in how (and in many cases where) they’re going to live from day to day than politics. Not much if anything of substance on any of these subjects was raised during the Tulsa debacle. it’s more than likely those politicians on the Trump bandwagon/dung cart are worrying about their futures, too. Supporting a loser isn’t something American politicians do if they can help it. He’s looking and acting like a loser, with months before the election. These rallies could be a massive own goal. If other rallies produce equally unimpressive turnouts, he’s simply proving he’s running out of steam. On social media, Trump supporters are hopelessly and obviously outnumbered, usually taken to task on every so-predictable word and slogan they say. Trump also hasn’t been officially nominated by the RNC, has he? It’s unlikely that the random collection of invertebrates (almost wrote “invertebrats”, thanks Mr Freud) sometimes called the Republican Party will overturn him. The thing is, they could. They don’t have to nominate him. I wonder…? This is supposed to be an Op-Ed, so… I have never seen an American president so utterly despised by the world. Nor have I seen one so utterly hated by so many different facets of the American public. The one thing they now all have in common, from top to bottom of the income scales, is that they hate Trump. They’re sick of the sight of him. No president since 1945 has handled global affairs and dealings with Russia and China so ineptly. Few if any American presidents can claim to have antagonized all their allies on a systematic, round-the-clock, basis. The utterly incorrect statements about Germany’s contribution to NATO can be proven wrong in the most cursory understanding of how NATO works, and why it exists. Then there’s trade. Tariffs, tariffs, and more tariffs. These antiquated policies come from the 1920s at the latest. Tariffs helped cause the Great Depression. They’ve never worked, except to provide some pocket money for smugglers every so often. Importers pay tariffs, not the manufacturers. The public then pay the importers. So American consumers have been paying for this “protectionist” policy. Can’t stop the importing, can’t create Main Street jobs, and apparently it’s therefore a baseline policy for Trump. The entire stupid theory is based on the fallacy that America can somehow retool its manufacturing and bring non-existent jobs back to the US. Modern manufacturing is fully automated, particularly manufacturing which makes iPhones, etc. There would be very few if any jobs to be created in these sectors. Trump has simply recited longstanding, outdated, ultra-conservative, clichés on all these subjects. He’s an errand boy for the really rich, and a lousy one, and no more. There are no ideas, and from the look of Trump’s ever-changing cadres of mediocrities, no talent to have any ideas. Like the wall which has never been built and the greatness which has never happened, they’re just images. They never will happen. As the tides of books and revelations about the Trump “presidency” roll in, one thing is clear – He’s following his own pattern of inevitable failure. Big noises, big money, followed by a massive, usually fatal, crash and burn. He’s now been running from his own tax returns for 3 years. Why? What’s so important about them? How can basic statutory documents, his own personal tax returns, possibly be such a big deal? Why not release them? (One side of my family is full of tax accountants, for generations. There are NO reasons for any great difficulty with a personal tax return. It’s that simple.) Trump has just wasted four years of America’s time, at incredible expense. He’s polarized the country almost beyond belief. He’s created major black holes in revenue. None of the policies work at all. He has consistently called real things fake and hoaxes real. In a bit under two weeks, the end of the COVID-19 money will go straight over a much-predicted cliff. The stock market may or may not crash. There’ll be a lot less money around to keep the economy running. It’ll take more than FOX and Fools to talk his way out of that. Reports of one million ticket sales or “inquiries” seem to have been way off the mark by about 99.8% . Much less than 19,000 people were at the rally in Tulsa. 