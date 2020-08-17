Op-Ed: Trump pushing untested Covid-19 treatment touted by MyPillow CEO

The My Pillow guy was a crack addict who bungled into making toxic polyurethane pillows after failing at card counting, pig farming and bartending. He’s been fined $1million for false health claims for his garbage pillows. Don’t talk medical advice from this goon. pic.twitter.com/SL0HyNl8Nz — Brian Kirby (@ShelfLifeCC) August 17, 2020

The my pillow guy has bought air time on CNN. This comes after Trump is promoting a toxic plant, which is fatal, he heard from the my pillow guy as a cure for the virus. pic.twitter.com/Pj1XNaRx0n — Jayson Fras 🛹🗽🥁 (@JaysonFras) August 17, 2020

Flowers and leaves of Nerium oleander Alvesgaspar (CC BY-SA 3.0)

What the actual fuck is happening?!



Oleandrin is a plant toxin best known for being the poison used to murder the cheating boyfriend in “White Oleander.”



Please make it stop.



“Trump eyes unproven COVID-19 "cure" promoted by MyPillow CEO” https://t.co/2fVTrjWUiT — Ryan Marino (@RyanMarino) August 17, 2020