By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics Amazingly, President Donald Trump was able to get the Food and Drug Administration to reverse themselves on the use of convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19 patients - just one day after he attacked the FDA for moving too slowly to back the treatment. "The deep state, or whoever, over at the FDA is making it very difficult for drug companies to get people in order to test the vaccines and therapeutics. Obviously, they are hoping to delay the answer until after November 3rd. Must focus on speed, and saving lives!," In his brief news conference on Sunday, And Janet Woodcock, the head of FDA's drug division who is now working on Operation Warp Speed, an interagency effort to accelerate coronavirus treatments and vaccines, on Friday told POLITICO that plasma has not been "proven as an effective treatment." An emergency authorization normally paves the way for expanded use of an experimental therapy. And yes, at least 70,000 hospitalized coronavirus patients have received convalescent plasma from survivors of the virus. However, it needs to be pointed out that any data on this therapy is very limited because most patients received the plasma outside of randomized, controlled clinical trials that could prove whether the approach is effective. The Bottom Line? Trump somehow used threats or promises of retribution to get the FDA to do a complete about-facw on this treatment. But then again, this is typical of Trump who is so concerned about getting reelected in November that he would even put American lives at risk. Trump and Mike Pence have already said they are planning on being in Charlotte, North Carolina Monday night, and just to be sure he gets his message across - stoking cultural divides, particularly around racial injustice and policing - Trump plans on speaking every night of the GOP convention. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com