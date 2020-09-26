While attempting to improve his poll numbers, and particularly his woefully low ratings with Black voters, Trump's campaign put out a news release, according to NPR.org
that outlined the president's proposal to increase lending through community development financial institutions, as well as other promised actions.
Trump's plan also calls for making "Juneteehth" a national holiday, which it should be, and prioritizing criminal justice reform. Trump has also decided that he will try to get Antifa and the KKK designated as terrorist organizations, even though he probably should be more concerned about white supremacy-related violence
since it’s the most deadly threat facing the U.S.
Another thing Trump's plan calls for is "diversity training" for law enforcement. This is interesting, seeing as he recently directed federal agencies to pause race-related trainings, and as recently as Thursday night, publicly railed against race sensitivity education, according to Forbes.
The promised plan is nothing new
Be wary of campaign promises from Trump. He is absolutely desperate to win this election, and we are already seeing how low he will stoop to get re-elected. Trump is so desperate for the Hispanic vote, that last Friday, his administration announced it would grant $13 billion in aid to help rebuild Puerto Rico.
The American territory was totally devastated in September 2017, when Hurricane Maria slammed into the island, destroying homes, flooding towns, and causing roughly $100 billion in damage. At least 3,000 people were killed, although the number could be higher.
Trump showered self-praise on himself for the "fantastic" job his administration did in Puerto Rico, although FEMA funding was purposely held up, and even today, people are still living in tents because of destroyed homes.
President Trump also had to deal with the aftermath of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria -- facing criticism for the government's response in Puerto Rico
MANDEL NGAN, AFP/File
During a hurricane recovery trip to Puerto Rico in 2018, Trump asked if he could swap Greenland for Puerto Rico because “he thought Puerto Rico was dirty and the people were poor.”
So, there is only one reason that Trump is now so very concerned about Hispanic voters in Puerto Rico. He has reverted from basically disowning the island territory to holding out a golden carrot on a stick for them to grab. And if he is re-elected in November, the golden carrot will disappear.
Trump - Just stay out of the suburbs
In July, Trump decided to focus on America's suburbs, and with good reason. Voters in the suburbs have become increasingly consequential in presidential elections since the mid-1990s, according to NPR.org.
A suburban neighborhood of tract housing within the city of Colorado Springs, Colorado in 2008.
David Shankbone
Think about this - Since George W. Bush's reelection, the candidate who won the suburbs won the election, except in 2012. In 2012, Mitt Romney won the suburbs but lost to President Barack Obama. This is why it is important that Trump win over the suburbs.
Trump squeaked by with winning the suburbs in the 2016 election, but since that time, his popularity, what little there was - has tanked. In the latest NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll from June 2020,
66 percent of suburban women disapproved of the job President Trump is doing overall, and 58 percent said they "strongly" disapprove.
Well, Trump has tried to use fear to get those votes from the "soccer moms" of suburbia, telling them that if a Democrat wins, "our suburbs" would be destroyed. He has started citing a 2015 Obama-era fair-housing initiative that requires local governments to address historic patterns of racial segregation.
"Your home will go down in value, and crime rates will rapidly rise," Trump said. "People have worked all their lives to get into a community, and now they're going to watch it go to hell. Not going to happen, not while I'm here."
I would never tell anyone how they should vote, but I will say this - Just be careful what you wish for.