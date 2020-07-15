By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics The Trump administration has ordered hospitals to bypass the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and send all Covid-19 patient information to a central database in Washington beginning on Wednesday. On Tuesday, Caputo added: "The CDC, an operating division of HHS, will certainly participate in this streamlined all-of-government response. They will simply no longer control it." The Nevada Hospital Association announces that it is changing the way that COVID-19 hospitalization data is obtained and reported, per changes announced by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. They say there may be "delays" as they adjust to the new reports. pic.twitter.com/SBPs0A00cU — Megan Messerly (@meganmesserly) July 15, 2020 The HHS document has explicit instructions for hospitals to follow: “As of July 15, 2020, hospitals should no longer report the Covid-19 information in this document to the National Healthcare Safety Network site,” the C.D.C.’s system for gathering data from more than 25,000 medical centers around the country. Cover-up on the scale of the pandemic Today's move by the administration follows a Tuesday “These repeated efforts to subvert sound public health guidelines introduce chaos and uncertainty while unnecessarily putting lives at risk,” they wrote. While administration officials are trying to portray this latest move by the administration as nothing more than a way to "streamline the gathering of data on the pandemic," not everyone is so trusting of a regime that is known for its underhanded methods of controlling the news feed. Trump has been insistently announcing for weeks he wants to cover up the scale of the epidemic by slowing down testing. https://t.co/ygxrMmbY9H — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) July 14, 2020 This is especially true, given President Donald Trump's public attacks on the CDC and his complaints about how the recent surge in coronavirus cases "makes us look bad," according to "Speechless—Trump White House is now muzzling, bypassing, and kneecapping the CDC," tweeted epidemiologist Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding. "No other ways to spin this." Breaking News: The Trump administration ordered hospitals to bypass the CDC and send key coronavirus information to a Washington database, alarming health officials https://t.co/hb3PHaA9xr pic.twitter.com/nvhPmmfa0P — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 14, 2020 Dr. Leana Wen, a visiting professor at the Milken Institute School of Public Health at George Washington University, said in an interview on MSNBC late Tuesday that she is deeply concerned over the CDC being cut out of the COVID-19 response. "The CDC is supposed to analyze the data coming from different regions of the country," said Wen. "I'm really deeply concerned about what we've seen with the attacks on science and public health in recent days, because public health hinges on public trust. And when politicians—including the top public official, the elected official of our country, President Trump—start attacking public health, it really undermines of all of local, state, and federal response to this pandemic." In a column for Esquire Tuesday, Charles Pierce urged hospitals to ignore the Trump administration's directive and "send the data to the CDC anyway." "It's time for hundreds of little rebellions," Pierce wrote. As of Wednesday, the U.S. has surpassed 3.4 million cases with close to 137,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there have been 13.3 million cases and over 578,000 deaths. In a move that came out of the blue, the Trump administration's new instructions were posted in a little-noticed document on the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) website.On Tuesday, the New York Times reported that the HHS database now positioned to collect daily Covid-19 information from hospitals "is not open to the public, which could affect the work of scores of researchers, modelers, and health officials who rely on CDC data to make projections and crucial decisions." This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com