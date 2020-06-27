Op-Ed: Trump on Fox News — 'Biden's going to be your president'

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics President Donald Trump, speaking on Fox News during a town hall hosted by Sean Hannity, appeared to be resigned to losing the upcoming presidential election to contender, Joe Biden. Perhaps even worse for the president is his showing in a multitude of public polls - which have some grim results. Trump's disapproval hit a high this week, according to a new poll from NPR, PBS Newshour, and Marist that shows his approval at 40 percent overall and a 58 percent disapproval rating, reports The poll also found that 49 percent of voters "strongly disapprove" of "the job Trump is doing." This could be because Trump appears to have decided to stop showing any concern for the American people's health and well-being during this pandemic - instead, choosing to focus all his energy on his reelection. To this end, he has chosen to have campaign rallies, photo-ops, and other gatherings, all there while showing his disdain for CDC and FDA recommendations that masks and social distancing are necessary in beating the coronavirus. Trump Appears To Predicts A Biden Victory During Fox News Town Hall: “He’s Gonna Be Your President Because Some People Don’t Love Me” https://t.co/HGMws6DIk3 — #TuckFrump (@realTuckFrumper) June 26, 2020 Tucker Carlson's take on Trump On Thursday night, Fox News' Tucker Carlson warned his viewers that an "exhausted President Donald Trump faced losing the election amid nationwide incidents of unrest and the continued spread of the coronavirus," reports Carlson also pointed out that it would be "tough" for Trump to get re-elected if "fundamental facts" about the state of the U.S. didn't change soon, adding that the president "did not act as decisively" as many of his supporters would have hoped. At the start of his monologue, Carlson said: "Not many people are saying it out loud on the right, but the fact is President Trump could well lose this election. In fact, unless fundamental facts change soon, it could be tough for him to be re-elected." Citing the protests and widespread looting violence following the death of George Floyd, Carlson added, "Yet, when widespread looting and disorder arrived, the president did not act as decisively as many had hoped. He said little, he did less. Some voters felt undefended, some turned against him." Former Vice Pres. Joe Biden on Pres. Trump's response to COVID-19 pandemic: "This pandemic didn't happen to him. It happened to all of us. And his job isn't to whine about it, his job is to do something about it." https://t.co/DNDyZ1RsBS pic.twitter.com/6A8kRgl12A — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) June 25, 2020 Shawn Hannity's Town Hall Carlson's comments came after Trump participated in a Fox News Town Hall on Wednesday evening, hosted by Sean Hannity. Trump was definitely feeling angry, first attacking Joe Biden, saying that the former vice president "can’t put two sentences together." "I don’t want to be nice or un-nice, okay? But I mean, the man can’t speak," Trump said, falling back on one of his repeated critiques of Biden. "And he's going to be your president 'cause some people don't love me, maybe, and you know, all I'm doing is doing my job." Of course, it could be the president was pissed off at Biden for the scathing remarks the former Vice President made on Tuesday when be lambasted Trump for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, comparing Trump to a whining child, reports "(Trump's) like a child who can't believe this has happened to him -- all his whining and self-pity. This pandemic didn't happen to him. It happened to all of us. And his job isn't to whine about it, his job is to do something about it -- to lead," Biden said in a speech in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, on Thursday. "We are going to have to step up as Americans -- all of us -- and do both the simple things and the hard things to keep our families and our neighborhoods safe, to reopen our economy, to eventually put this pandemic behind us. And sadly, we're gonna have to do it without responsible leadership coming out of the White House. So it's up to us -- all of us. We're going to have to wear masks," Biden implored. And his job isn't to whine about it, his job is to do something about it -- to lead," Biden said in a speech in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, on Thursday."We are going to have to step up as Americans -- all of us -- and do both the simple things and the hard things to keep our families and our neighborhoods safe, to reopen our economy, to eventually put this pandemic behind us. And sadly, we're gonna have to do it without responsible leadership coming out of the White House. So it's up to us -- all of us. We're going to have to wear masks," Biden implored. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Fox news, Trump, Town hall, people don't love me, selfpity Fox news Trump Town hall people don t love me selfpity losing in polls