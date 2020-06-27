Op-Ed: Trump on Fox News — 'Biden's going to be your president'

The Trump administration has done little to assure the public the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S., is under control, especially now that there has been a spike in cases across the nation, resulting in a number of states backtracking on reopening agendas.
Perhaps even worse for the president is his showing in a multitude of public polls - which have some grim results. Trump's disapproval hit a high this week, according to a new poll from NPR, PBS Newshour, and Marist that shows his approval at 40 percent overall and a 58 percent disapproval rating, reports People.
The poll also found that 49 percent of voters "strongly disapprove" of "the job Trump is doing." This could be because Trump appears to have decided to stop showing any concern for the American people's health and well-being during this pandemic - instead, choosing to focus all his energy on his reelection.
To this end, he has chosen to have campaign rallies, photo-ops, and other gatherings, all there while showing his disdain for CDC and FDA recommendations that masks and social distancing are necessary in beating the coronavirus.
Tucker Carlson's take on Trump
On Thursday night, Fox News' Tucker Carlson warned his viewers that an "exhausted President Donald Trump faced losing the election amid nationwide incidents of unrest and the continued spread of the coronavirus," reports Newsweek.
Carlson also pointed out that it would be "tough" for Trump to get re-elected if "fundamental facts" about the state of the U.S. didn't change soon, adding that the president "did not act as decisively" as many of his supporters would have hoped.
At the start of his monologue, Carlson said: "Not many people are saying it out loud on the right, but the fact is President Trump could well lose this election. In fact, unless fundamental facts change soon, it could be tough for him to be re-elected."
Citing the protests and widespread looting violence following the death of George Floyd, Carlson added, "Yet, when widespread looting and disorder arrived, the president did not act as decisively as many had hoped. He said little, he did less. Some voters felt undefended, some turned against him."
Shawn Hannity's Town Hall
Carlson's comments came after Trump participated in a Fox News Town Hall on Wednesday evening, hosted by Sean Hannity. Trump was definitely feeling angry, first attacking Joe Biden, saying that the former vice president "can’t put two sentences together."
"I don’t want to be nice or un-nice, okay? But I mean, the man can’t speak," Trump said, falling back on one of his repeated critiques of Biden. "And he's going to be your president 'cause some people don't love me, maybe, and you know, all I'm doing is doing my job."
Of course, it could be the president was pissed off at Biden for the scathing remarks the former Vice President made on Tuesday when be lambasted Trump for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, comparing Trump to a whining child, reports ABC News.
"(Trump's) like a child who can't believe this has happened to him -- all his whining and self-pity. This pandemic didn't happen to him. It happened to all of us. And his job isn't to whine about it, his job is to do something about it -- to lead," Biden said in a speech in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, on Thursday.
"We are going to have to step up as Americans -- all of us -- and do both the simple things and the hard things to keep our families and our neighborhoods safe, to reopen our economy, to eventually put this pandemic behind us. And sadly, we're gonna have to do it without responsible leadership coming out of the White House. So it's up to us -- all of us. We're going to have to wear masks," Biden implored.