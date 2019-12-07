By By Karen Graham 45 mins ago in Politics President Donald Trump is taking "no obstruction" very seriously. Complaining that people have to "flush the toilet 10 times or 15 times," Trump said that the Environmental Protection Agency is "looking at" the issue at "his suggestion." “We have a situation where we’re looking very strongly at sinks and showers and other elements of bathrooms, where you turn the faucet on in areas where there’s tremendous amounts of water, where it rushes out to sea because you could never handle it. And you don’t get any water. You turn on the faucet and you don’t get any water,” Trump said during the White House meeting, reports “You can’t wash your hands practically, there’s so little water comes out of the faucet, and the end result is you leave the faucet on and it takes you much longer to wash your hands, you end up using the same amount of water,” Trump added. The coolest part of being president is getting the law changed when your turd chokes the toilet. https://t.co/QzpqVwjoEm — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) December 6, 2019 "It's called rain" Trump said they're looking at "opening up the standard" of water-saving regulations, noting that "there may be some areas where we'll go the other route — desert areas. But for the most part, you have many states where they have so much water that it comes down — it's called rain — that they don't know, they don't know what to do with it." "So we're going to be opening up that, I believe. And we're looking at changing the standards very soon," the president stated. In response to the president's bizarre discussion of what was apparently his toilet habits, EPA spokesman Michael Abboud told Trump thinking people have to flush their toilets 10 – 15 times confirms just how full of shit he really is. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) December 6, 2019 Trump might want to call a good plumber to check the White House's plumbing and water pressure. And he might want to be careful of what he flushes down the toilet. Toilets aren't made for getting rid of memos that he never reads or transcripts of phone calls to world leaders. Bulbs that make him orange And the president couldn't let sleeping dogs lie, as they say. He just had to bring up the https://t.co/BwxOX0B9Fx — Warren Mason (@WarrenMason) December 7, 2019 "The new bulb is many times more expensive, and, I hate to say it, it doesn't make you look as good," he said. "Of course, being a vain person that's very important to me," Trump added, according to Remember that Trump has made similar comments before and complained about the energy efficiency requirements directed under former President Barack Obama. Trump has been rolling back regulations since taking office, taking aim at environmental rules formed during Obama's administration. That being said, this latest complaint about his and the nation's toilet habits leaves me to wonder just what kind of standards the man is talking about changing. I guess the president is getting tired of standing over the toilet, repeatedly flushing his porcelain throne - but he didn't stop there. Toilets aren't made for getting rid of memos that he never reads or transcripts of phone calls to world leaders.And the president couldn't let sleeping dogs lie, as they say. He just had to bring up the energy-efficient lightbulbs that are apparently making him look like a naval orange."The new bulb is many times more expensive, and, I hate to say it, it doesn't make you look as good," he said. "Of course, being a vain person that's very important to me," Trump added, according to The Hill . "It gives you an orange look. I don't want an orange look. Has anyone noticed that?"Remember that Trump has made similar comments before and complained about the energy efficiency requirements directed under former President Barack Obama. Trump has been rolling back regulations since taking office, taking aim at environmental rules formed during Obama's administration.That being said, this latest complaint about his and the nation's toilet habits leaves me to wonder just what kind of standards the man is talking about changing.