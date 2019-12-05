By By Ken Hanly 39 mins ago in Politics Washington - For the past six months, the US has been stressing what it calls increasing threats from Iran as it announced more deployments of troops and equipment into the Middle East, mostly to Saudi Arabia and surrounding areas and clearly aimed at Iran. US already has thousands of troops in the area The US already has over 10,000 troops in the area plus warships. The larger deployment is said to be aimed at countering Iran. While the announcement did not say exactly where the troops would be deployed no doubt some will be sent to Saudi Arabia where a substantial number of US troops are already stationed. Increasing troop and ship numbers elevate tension with Iran The new deployments increases the number of US targets within range of Iranian weapons. The US constantly talks of the possibility of US attacks on its facilities but increasing the number of ships and troops makes this even more likely. It is as if the US is actually hoping or preparing for some Iranian attack that they can react to. Perhaps the US is expecting an ultimate war with Iran and is setting up the equipment and troops to be ready to wage it with the US having superior armaments. The US speaks of Iranian threats but does not elaborate Note that no details of the threats are given and the US itself issues constants threats against Iran if it carries out what the US consider an attack on its facilities. The Pentagon has denied that the US will be sending 14,000 more troops to the area as reported on the appended video. Perhaps a lesser number will be sent. It appears that Trump made his statements without ever clearing them with the Pentagon first. Trump had been critical of US extensive involvement in foreign wars and has often claimed he would bring them home as those in Syria. However, Trump often does the opposite of what he promises. The US already has over 10,000 troops in the area plus warships. The larger deployment is said to be aimed at countering Iran. The Hill recently reported: "The Trump administration is looking into sending as many as 14,000 more troops, as well as dozens more ships and other equipment, to the Middle East in the face of a growing threat from Iran, The Wall Street Journal reported. U.S. officials told the Journal that President Trump could decide on such a force increase — which would double the number of U.S. military personnel in the region — as soon as this month. A smaller U.S. deployment could also happen, the officials said."While the announcement did not say exactly where the troops would be deployed no doubt some will be sent to Saudi Arabia where a substantial number of US troops are already stationed.The new deployments increases the number of US targets within range of Iranian weapons. The US constantly talks of the possibility of US attacks on its facilities but increasing the number of ships and troops makes this even more likely. It is as if the US is actually hoping or preparing for some Iranian attack that they can react to. Perhaps the US is expecting an ultimate war with Iran and is setting up the equipment and troops to be ready to wage it with the US having superior armaments. A recent article notes: "A top Pentagon official on Wednesday said there were indications that Iran may soon attack U.S. forces or interests in the Middle East.“We do remain concerned about potential Iranian aggression,” Undersecretary of Defense for Policy John Rood told reporters in Washington, D.C. “We also continue to see indications ... potential Iranian aggression could occur.”"Note that no details of the threats are given and the US itself issues constants threats against Iran if it carries out what the US consider an attack on its facilities. Recent comments from some generals are to the effect that they do not believe the deployments are any sort of deterrent. The deployments may be the result of a US assumption that an outright battle with Iran is simply a matter of time.The Pentagon has denied that the US will be sending 14,000 more troops to the area as reported on the appended video. Perhaps a lesser number will be sent. It appears that Trump made his statements without ever clearing them with the Pentagon first. Trump had been critical of US extensive involvement in foreign wars and has often claimed he would bring them home as those in Syria. However, Trump often does the opposite of what he promises. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about US troops in the Middle East, US Iran relations, Saudi arabia More news from US troops in the Mid... US Iran relations Saudi arabia