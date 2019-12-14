Op-Ed: Trump campaign's redesigned Time cover is a bad joke

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics When it comes to being the world's biggest loser, our Twitter-in-chief has come out on top again, and it's all thanks to his so-called War Room photoshopping his head on top of the Time Person of the Year's body. "When it comes to keeping his promises, there's only one Person Of The Year," Now this is what graphics talent looks like.https://t.co/rVdADW0MTS — Cejae Mood (@Cejae17) December 12, 2019 The thing is - Trump's big head sitting on top of a slim teenager's body is just as ridiculous as the photoshopped picture of his head on Rocky Balboa's body. In both instances, the Prez was made to look like a jackass. Time magazine announced Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old Swedish climate activist, as its Person of the Year this week, and Trump—who "is famously obsessed with being on the cover of Time," per the New Yorker, was clearly enraged and jealous that she won the coveted cover. Thunberg has been likened to Joan of Arc, the young woman-warrior burned at the stake for impersonating a man. The biggest difference between Thunberg and the medieval warrior is that while Joan reported hearing divine voices and visions of angels, Greta uses scientific evidence to make her case, writes the Trump is 100% correct - he has kept his 2016 campaign promises and even served up a bonus his base loves: pic.twitter.com/ocsks73PZn — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) December 14, 2019 Thursday morning, the President of the United States sent a tweet to his 60+ million followers blasting a 16-year-old girl with Asperger's syndrome who has rallied efforts at fighting climate change around the globe. Trump tweeted: “So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!” And Thunberg quickly responded by changing her Twitter bio, minutes later, to “A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.” As we all know - Trump hates being in second place - even to a 16-year-old world celebrity. I really would like to be a little fly on the wall in the Oval Office when he throws a tantrum because my ears would probably burn off at the language coming out of his mouth. Beside the fake Time cover, a fact check --> Economic growth slowing, not record job creation, not historic tax cuts, minor reworking of NAFTA, ISIS not destroyed, and not building the wall https://t.co/0FTZeqE9Ma — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) December 12, 2019 But Trump, in all seriousness, has had a bad few weeks lately. He was the butt of jokes at the Buckingham Palace reception when a video of several world leaders talking about him went viral. He abruptly left the NATO meeting without even a cordial goodbye. Then, the impeachment hearings have been disastrous for him - ending the other day with the House accepting the two charges against him. Now, he has been bested by a child! Twitter, of course - is having another field day over the latest flub by Trump's "war room." Maybe it's time that he fire them and get another group of butt-kissers to spread his message. President Trump's reelection campaign on Thursday tweeted an edited cover of Time magazine's "Person of the Year" issue that depicted the president's head on the shoulders of Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old climate change activist, reports Newsweek. He was the butt of jokes at the Buckingham Palace reception when a video of several world leaders talking about him went viral. He abruptly left the NATO meeting without even a cordial goodbye.Then, the impeachment hearings have been disastrous for him - ending the other day with the House accepting the two charges against him. Now, he has been bested by a child!Twitter, of course - is having another field day over the latest flub by Trump's "war room." Maybe it's time that he fire them and get another group of butt-kissers to spread his message.