By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics President Donald Trump's reelection campaign has sent a cease and desist letter to CNN President Jeff Zucker demanding that the network retract and apologize for its recent poll showing Trump trailing Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden by 14 points Official response from CNN General Counsel to @TeamTrump's letter demanding CNN apologize for a poll that shows @JoeBiden leading. pic.twitter.com/pQaGPxsA0y — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) June 10, 2020 Of course, the demand was rejected by CNN spokesman Matt Dornic and the network's general counsel David Vigilante on Wednesday, according to The Hill. Trump immediately disagreed with the poll when it came out on Monday, tweeting he had hired conservative pollster McLaughlin & Associates to "analyze today's CNN Poll (and others)," which he said is "FAKE based on the incredible enthusiasm we are receiving." Trump also complained about the poll being conducted before Friday's latest job numbers came out. However, the Washington Post notes that other recent polls have also given Biden a double-digit lead. but not as high as 14 percent. pic.twitter.com/tvpV8Z5jkT — DLove (@DLovelectric) June 8, 2020 Vigilante called the letter, "factually and legally baseless" and accused the campaign of attempting to "muzzle speech it does not want voters to read or hear," adding that such demands typically come from politicians in "countries like Venezuela or other regimes where there is little or no respect for a free and independent media." As for Trump's choice of Mclaughlin & Associates - founder John McLaughlin does not have a sterling reputation in the political world or among many Republicans. Many Republicans who've worked with him, including some who called him a friend, say that since the 2014 election they have cooled on the pollster, reported The Hill. Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America McLaughlin predicted House Majority Leader Eric Cantor (R-Va.) would win re-election by a wide margin just weeks before Cantor's loss. McLaughlin's poll showed Cantor with a 34-point lead over professor Dave Brat (R). That cushy margin caused Cantor's team to treat the race much less seriously - and he lost. The bottom line on Trump using this pollster to fix the polls in his favor? What can I say? it will all come out in the wash on election day. The letter, addressed to CNN's President Jeff Zucker, claims the poll was "designed to mislead" voters. "It's a stunt and a phony poll to cause voter suppression, stifle momentum and enthusiasm for the President, and present a false view generally of the actual support across America for the President," the letter states, reports Forbes. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com