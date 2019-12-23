By By Karen Graham 32 mins ago in Politics Trump's remaining brains have obviously turned into day-old gravy, based on the rambling, often bizarre diatribe he spewed at the right-wing Turning Points USA conference in Florida on Saturday. Taking aim at the technology behind wind power as a renewable energy source, Trump said wind turbines kill bald eagles and threatening the property values of houses near the mills. While he was at it, he blasted Democrats for supporting wind and other forms of renewable energy. Don Trump has surpassed Don Quixote as the craziest person in history named Don to make an enemy of windmills. pic.twitter.com/8Zg39ZujY4 — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) December 23, 2019 He told the audience the Green New Deal was threatening the very existence of the country, also mentioning that windmills, as he likes to call them because he doesn't understand the word "turbine," are made mostly in China and Germany, adding, "very few made here, almost none. But they’re manufactured tremendous, if you’re into this, tremendous fumes, gases are spewing into the atmosphere." President Gravybrains continued his rant, according to "You know we have a world, right? So the world is tiny compared to the universe. So tremendous, tremendous amount of fumes and everything. You talk about the carbon footprint—fumes are spewing into the air, right? Spewing. Whether it’s in China, Germany, it’s going into the air. It’s our air, their air, everything, right?" As for killing birds, the president is correct, but it should be put into context. He doesn't tell his followers that fossil fuels and cars kill far more birds than wind turbines, though. And I doubt he plans on railing against coal and cars. But Trump obviously was getting to the gist of his rant - California. "You know, in California, they were killing the bald eagle. If you shoot a bald eagle, they want to put you in jail for 10 years. A windmill will kill many bald eagles. It's true," Trump said, reports Trump spewing the utter nonsense that windmills are bad for the atmosphere is so ridiculously false that it’s almost hilarious....except that this dimwit’s tiny fingers are on the big nuclear button.😳 https://t.co/lLVPaJQ0Nj — Dr. Dena Grayson (@DrDenaGrayson) December 23, 2019 "And you know what? After a certain number, they make you turn the windmill off. That's true, by the way. This is -- they make you turn it off after you -- and yet, if you killed one they put you in jail. That's OK. But why is it OK for these windmills to destroy the bird population? And that's what they're doing." But seriously, the president has become unhinged. Activist Matt Ortega I see on trending that Trump is dunking on windmills again.



Then I see that Don Quixote is also trending.



Some days I really love the internet. pic.twitter.com/xicFm3na4S — ⛄️❄️holly jolly kaitlyn❄️⛄️ (@deadgodcity) December 23, 2019 Earther's Matt Novak wrote Monday that Trump’s speech would “be almost funny if it wasn’t coming from the most powerful person in the world—a man who’s setting energy policy while climate change makes the world less inhabitable for all of us.” Novak went on to write: “All in all, the speech was suitably unhinged for a president who has mostly lost touch with reality. But President Trump has learned that he can say whatever he wants now and his supporters will stick with him.” Standing before an audience of mostly high school and college students, Gravybrains launched into an incoherent diatribe against wind power in which he said in the same breath that he “never understood wind” and has studied windmills “better than anybody," according to Raw Story. Taking aim at the technology behind wind power as a renewable energy source, Trump said wind turbines kill bald eagles and threatening the property values of houses near the mills. While he was at it, he blasted Democrats for supporting wind and other forms of renewable energy.He told the audience the Green New Deal was threatening the very existence of the country, also mentioning that windmills, as he likes to call them because he doesn't understand the word "turbine," are made mostly in China and Germany, adding, "very few made here, almost none. But they’re manufactured tremendous, if you’re into this, tremendous fumes, gases are spewing into the atmosphere."President Gravybrains continued his rant, according to Gizmodo's Earther , saying our world is tiny compared to the rest of the universe. (Most people by then were wondering where he was going with that statement).As for killing birds, the president is correct, but it should be put into context. He doesn't tell his followers that fossil fuels and cars kill far more birds than wind turbines, though. And I doubt he plans on railing against coal and cars.But Trump obviously was getting to the gist of his rant - California. "You know, in California, they were killing the bald eagle. If you shoot a bald eagle, they want to put you in jail for 10 years. A windmill will kill many bald eagles. It's true," Trump said, reports CNN News. "And you know what? After a certain number, they make you turn the windmill off. That's true, by the way. This is -- they make you turn it off after you -- and yet, if you killed one they put you in jail. That's OK. But why is it OK for these windmills to destroy the bird population? And that's what they're doing."But seriously, the president has become unhinged. Activist Matt Ortega tweeted in response to the president’s speech that “Trump says he doesn’t understand wind then proved it.”Earther's Matt Novak wrote Monday that Trump’s speech would “be almost funny if it wasn’t coming from the most powerful person in the world—a man who’s setting energy policy while climate change makes the world less inhabitable for all of us.”Novak went on to write: “All in all, the speech was suitably unhinged for a president who has mostly lost touch with reality. But President Trump has learned that he can say whatever he wants now and his supporters will stick with him.” This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Trump, Windmills, Universe, Bald eagles, Turning Point USA Trump Windmills Universe Bald eagles Turning Point USA