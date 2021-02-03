By By Karen Graham 32 mins ago in Politics House Democratic leaders are gearing up to vote Thursday on legislation stripping Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) of her committee spots - unless Republican leaders do it first. After going through four years where it was considered OK to label Latinos as rapists and killers, African countries as "shit holes," and those you don't like as a "pussy," I really believed we would be finished with the hate-fest instigated by the ex-president. But no, the GOP has a much younger version of the former president to contend with, and she has a mouth just as toxic as Trump's - Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene's Twitter account was suspended after she repeated allegations of fraud in the US presidential election ERIN SCOTT, POOL/AFP Greene, a first-term representative who is known for believing in the QAnon conspiracy theory movement, is under fire for her history of incendiary comments, many of which have come to light in recent weeks as media outlets uncovered shocking posts from her social media accounts. Many of her posts include support for assassinations of Democratic lawmakers and dangerous conspiracy theories, including baseless claims that mass shootings — like the one at a Parkland, Florida, high school — were staged and wildfires in California were intentionally set. As the Two years ago, Kevin McCarthy, then the House Majority Leader, stripped King of his committee assignments after the Iowa Republican defended white supremacy in an interview. The GOP breathed a sigh of relief when he lost in the GOP primary last year. pic.twitter.com/iKK9GCvGEm — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 3, 2021 In May 2020, McCarthy pulled his support for another controversial GOP candidate in California, Ted Howze, after McCarthy is now the House Minority Leader, and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) spoke with McCarthy about Greene's fate Wednesday morning, with Hoyer suggesting afterward that the GOP leader is not ready to remove the controversial conservative firebrand from a pair of top committees, according to "I spoke to Leader McCarthy this morning, and it is clear there is no alternative to holding a Floor vote on the resolution to remove Rep. Greene from her committee assignments," Hoyer said in a statement. "The Rules Committee will meet this afternoon, and the House will vote on the resolution tomorrow." This is what Greene tweeted earlier today after it was decided the rules committee would meet this afternoon: They are only set out to destroy Republicans, your jobs, our economy, your children’s education and lives, steal our freedoms, and erase God’s creation.



First of all, I have nothing against Republicans, or for that matter, Democrats. I have voted for candidates from both parties. But I swear - the vitriol and toxic language being used to describe people of a different political party, religious group or nationality today is beyond horrible.After going through four years where it was considered OK to label Latinos as rapists and killers, African countries as "shit holes," and those you don't like as a "pussy," I really believed we would be finished with the hate-fest instigated by the ex-president.But no, the GOP has a much younger version of the former president to contend with, and she has a mouth just as toxic as Trump's - Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor GreeneGreene, a first-term representative who is known for believing in the QAnon conspiracy theory movement, is under fire for her history of incendiary comments, many of which have come to light in recent weeks as media outlets uncovered shocking posts from her social media accounts.Many of her posts include support for assassinations of Democratic lawmakers and dangerous conspiracy theories, including baseless claims that mass shootings — like the one at a Parkland, Florida, high school — were staged and wildfires in California were intentionally set.As the Daily Beast puts it - If the GOP thought Steve King was as bad as it got, and all he did was publicly sympathize with white supremacists, losing re-election in a primary last year, then they shot themselves in the foot when they welcomed Greene into their ranks.Two years ago, Kevin McCarthy, then the House Majority Leader, stripped King of his committee assignments after the Iowa Republican defended white supremacy in an interview. The GOP breathed a sigh of relief when he lost in the GOP primary last year.In May 2020, McCarthy pulled his support for another controversial GOP candidate in California, Ted Howze, after POLITICO uncovered dozens of social media posts that demeaned Muslims and immigrants.McCarthy is now the House Minority Leader, and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) spoke with McCarthy about Greene's fate Wednesday morning, with Hoyer suggesting afterward that the GOP leader is not ready to remove the controversial conservative firebrand from a pair of top committees, according to The Hill. "I spoke to Leader McCarthy this morning, and it is clear there is no alternative to holding a Floor vote on the resolution to remove Rep. Greene from her committee assignments," Hoyer said in a statement. "The Rules Committee will meet this afternoon, and the House will vote on the resolution tomorrow."This is what Greene tweeted earlier today after it was decided the rules committee would meet this afternoon:And Greene still believes the conspiracy theories perpetuated by QAnon. Check this tweet out:Hoyer's announcement comes after Democrats delivered an ultimatum to Republicans, telling them that if they did not move to strip Greene of her assignments, the House would hold a floor vote on the matter."If [House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California] doesn't have the courage to do what is right and remove her from these committees, then we will," Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.), the chairman of the Rules Committee, said Monday."If Democrats remove me from my committees, I can assure them that the precedent they are setting will be used extensively against members on their side once we regain the majority after the 2022 elections," Greene wrote on Twitter. "And we will regain the majority, make no mistake about that." This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com