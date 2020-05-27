By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Politics Venezuelans are continuing to celebrate the arrival of tankers from Iran carrying gasoline and other needs to help relieve the fuel shortage caused by US sanctions and the need for repairs to their own refineries. Third of five Iranian tankers have now arrived With two tankers already docked a third tanker the Petunia has now arrived within Venezuelan coastal zone waters where it will be escorted into port. The Fortune arrived in port on Monday and the Forest has also docked at a state-run port of the President Maduro talks of new normal gas supply US sanctions have led many countries to refuse to supply Venezuela with oil, chemicals, or parts to repair their own refineries so that they could manufacture their own gasoline. While the US sanctions do not legally apply to other countries, US global clout in trading and financing is used to force submission. However, some countries including Venezuela and Iran have resisted the sanctions. Given the US sanctions, the drop in oil prices, and reduced demand, Iran is no doubt quite willing to trade gasoline with Venezuela. Gasoline in Venezuela is highly subsidized and PDVSA loses money on its sale. It remains to be seen if the new supplies will be sold at a rate nearer market prices. To raise the price may be too costly politically for Maduro. US complains about Iranian shipment The US complains that the Iranian tanker shipments violate its sanctions. Of course they do but there is nothing illegal about that. What would be illegal would be US actions to turn back the tankers. It has threatened actions but so far has held off actually intercepting any of the tankers. To do so would be akin to piracy and certainly against international law.. It would appear that even the US sees such actions as too provocative and likely to cause outright war with Iran. Shipments may be paid for in gold With two tankers already docked a third tanker the Petunia has now arrived within Venezuelan coastal zone waters where it will be escorted into port. The Fortune arrived in port on Monday and the Forest has also docked at a state-run port of the PDVSA the national petrol company, Petroleum of Venezuela.US sanctions have led many countries to refuse to supply Venezuela with oil, chemicals, or parts to repair their own refineries so that they could manufacture their own gasoline. While the US sanctions do not legally apply to other countries, US global clout in trading and financing is used to force submission. However, some countries including Venezuela and Iran have resisted the sanctions. Given the US sanctions, the drop in oil prices, and reduced demand, Iran is no doubt quite willing to trade gasoline with Venezuela.Gasoline in Venezuela is highly subsidized and PDVSA loses money on its sale. It remains to be seen if the new supplies will be sold at a rate nearer market prices. To raise the price may be too costly politically for Maduro.The US complains that the Iranian tanker shipments violate its sanctions. Of course they do but there is nothing illegal about that. What would be illegal would be US actions to turn back the tankers. It has threatened actions but so far has held off actually intercepting any of the tankers. To do so would be akin to piracy and certainly against international law.. It would appear that even the US sees such actions as too provocative and likely to cause outright war with Iran. There are reports that Iran is paying for the shipments in gold. This would avoid problems with paying in US or other currencies through international financing systems that are to a considerable degree under the control of the US. The gold is said to be flown back to Iran by Mahan Air. The US has sanctioned a Chinese company that does business with Mahan. So far, the US appears to be looking on in anger but not venturing to rashly exacerbate conflict between itself Iran and Venezuela. The two US rivals appear to have nothing to lose by continuing to trade between themselves. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Iranian Venezuela relations, Iranian gasoline tankers, US threats against Iran More news from Iranian Venezuela re... Iranian gasoline tan... US threats against I...