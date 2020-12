By By Karen Graham 21 mins ago in Politics People across the Atlantic cheered the election results here in America, happy that Trump had lost to Joe Biden. But now, after Trump's desperate efforts to overthrow the election results and our government- Europeans are worried. Europe has been through a lot the past few years, "preoccupied with the pandemic, Brexit, economic meltdowns, terror attacks and violence-ridden demonstrations against police brutality in France, among other crises," according to However, the one nation that has always been the epitome of a sane and powerful Democracy was America. So says Marius Dragomir, Director of the Center for Media, Data, and Society in Budapest. He grew up in Romania where his family once huddled around the radio listening to Radio Free Europe with the volume low and the drapes closed. “America was the model and the dream for Eastern Europe, especially after 1990. But it’s not anymore,” he says, “especially after Trump.” President @realDonaldTrump flies over Freedom Plaza in Marine One, before heading north to West Point for the #ArmyNavyGame.



THANK YOU, PATRIOTS❤️🇺🇸🦅 pic.twitter.com/cczbTXBSN4 — Dan Scavino🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) December 12, 2020 Dragomir, as well as many Europeans, are perplexed and astonished that for four years, Trump was allowed to get away with actions that had never been allowed to happen in previous administrations. He says his colleagues kept asking, “‘Is it really possible for the American president to do whatever he wants and to mix his business interests with the position he has, to do bad things with impunity?" Bottom line? People have lost respect for America, especially now that Trump has gone after anyone who failed to bow to his will. He has fired top civil service employees and replaced them with hand-picked "yes-men," those who would parrot his every word. We now have a government with no separation of powers in its three branches, all being run by an autocrat. Did you know POTUS can use the insurrection act to call into service the US Armed Forces to address a conspiracy, in any state, which results in the deprivation of Constitutionally-secured rights, and where the state is unable, fails, or refuses to protect said rights? — Ron (@CodeMonkeyZ) December 12, 2020 And he has made a mockery of a once-proud political party, duping his followers into donating close to $200 million for an “election defense fund," But most heinous of all his deeds, he has managed to get millions of good people and most of the Republican lawmakers across the country to believe his lies, making them complicit in what is now being called an attempted coup. The Democratic process is broken Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled on Trump's last hurrah in an attempt to get the election results overturned, many people believe that once the Electoral College votes to elect Joe Biden on Monday, everything will be back to normal. However, And the movement is fed by Trump's fear and loathing of being branded a “loser." He still refuses to swallow his defeat; if anything, his denials are becoming more fervent and extreme. The person representing Trump's campaign in court just retweeted a call for Joe Biden & Kamala Harris to "confess their crimes on national TV" or be executed.



The authoritarian radicalization of the Republican Party and the Republican base is the defining story of the Trump era. — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) December 12, 2020 “What was a fracture in our democratic process is now a break,” Talking about Trump's hold over the Republican party, Bardella added: “There is not going to be a great epiphany. They are going to continue down this path of dismantling the country as we knew it because their ideology isn’t about an issue or a specific public policy. Their identity is only the pursuit of power and the means to try to hold on to it and get more of it.” Please Read and Share! Then Sign the petition!https://t.co/u1dh4UEHls href="https://twitter.com/Jim_Jordan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Jim_Jordan @TPPatriots @TeaPartyExpress @TrueTheVote — We The People (@WeThePeopleConv) December 1, 2020 And if anyone seriously believes an attempted coup is too far-fetched, It read: "Dear Mr. President, We will not stand by and watch Foreign and Domestic enemies further destroy our Constitutional Republic. Eighty and more million of us request that you use the Insurrection Act, Suspend the December Electoral College Vote, and set up Military Tribunals immediately, to properly investigate and resolve the cyber warfare 11-3-20 issue. Further, we request you suspend the Jan 6 GA Runoff Race, and the January Inauguration until this issue is resolved. Respectfully, We The People.” Keep in mind - There are people calling for an insurrection in the U.S., and they want Trump to invoke martial law. This is craziness beyond the scope of being a bit upset because you didn't win an election. And Trump is encouraging this behavior by his silence, I do hope that voters will remember the names of all the lawmakers that are complicit in this Trumpian coup. And I do wonder how they feel, knowing they have been castrated by the president. Maybe that is why they didn't say anything to put a halt to this ridiculous attempt to overthrow Democracy, they didn't have any balls. Jon Henley, a political reporter for the London-based Guardian, says that Europeans, having been cast aside by Trump as being irrelevant, are now viewing the outgoing American president from a safe distance, and cannot believe what they are seeing.Europe has been through a lot the past few years, "preoccupied with the pandemic, Brexit, economic meltdowns, terror attacks and violence-ridden demonstrations against police brutality in France, among other crises," according to Yahoo Politics. However, the one nation that has always been the epitome of a sane and powerful Democracy was America. So says Marius Dragomir, Director of the Center for Media, Data, and Society in Budapest. He grew up in Romania where his family once huddled around the radio listening to Radio Free Europe with the volume low and the drapes closed. “America was the model and the dream for Eastern Europe, especially after 1990. But it’s not anymore,” he says, “especially after Trump.”Dragomir, as well as many Europeans, are perplexed and astonished that for four years, Trump was allowed to get away with actions that had never been allowed to happen in previous administrations. He says his colleagues kept asking, “‘Is it really possible for the American president to do whatever he wants and to mix his business interests with the position he has, to do bad things with impunity?"Bottom line? People have lost respect for America, especially now that Trump has gone after anyone who failed to bow to his will. He has fired top civil service employees and replaced them with hand-picked "yes-men," those who would parrot his every word. We now have a government with no separation of powers in its three branches, all being run by an autocrat.And he has made a mockery of a once-proud political party, duping his followers into donating close to $200 million for an “election defense fund," But most heinous of all his deeds, he has managed to get millions of good people and most of the Republican lawmakers across the country to believe his lies, making them complicit in what is now being called an attempted coup.Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled on Trump's last hurrah in an attempt to get the election results overturned, many people believe that once the Electoral College votes to elect Joe Biden on Monday, everything will be back to normal. However, The Guardian writes that a new movement is already taking shape, with Trump's blessing, that is fueled by "disinformation, rage and the core premise that Biden is an illegitimate president."And the movement is fed by Trump's fear and loathing of being branded a “loser." He still refuses to swallow his defeat; if anything, his denials are becoming more fervent and extreme.“What was a fracture in our democratic process is now a break,” said Kurt Bardella, a senior adviser to the anti-Trump group the Lincoln Project.Talking about Trump's hold over the Republican party, Bardella added: “There is not going to be a great epiphany. They are going to continue down this path of dismantling the country as we knew it because their ideology isn’t about an issue or a specific public policy. Their identity is only the pursuit of power and the means to try to hold on to it and get more of it.”And if anyone seriously believes an attempted coup is too far-fetched, Sidney Powell, most recently employed as one of Trump’s lawyers and tasked with uncovering non-existent election fraud, Sent out a tweet this week.It read: "Dear Mr. President, We will not stand by and watch Foreign and Domestic enemies further destroy our Constitutional Republic. Eighty and more million of us request that you use the Insurrection Act, Suspend the December Electoral College Vote, and set up Military Tribunals immediately, to properly investigate and resolve the cyber warfare 11-3-20 issue. Further, we request you suspend the Jan 6 GA Runoff Race, and the January Inauguration until this issue is resolved. Respectfully, We The People.”Keep in mind - There are people calling for an insurrection in the U.S., and they want Trump to invoke martial law. This is craziness beyond the scope of being a bit upset because you didn't win an election. And Trump is encouraging this behavior by his silence,I do hope that voters will remember the names of all the lawmakers that are complicit in this Trumpian coup. And I do wonder how they feel, knowing they have been castrated by the president. Maybe that is why they didn't say anything to put a halt to this ridiculous attempt to overthrow Democracy, they didn't have any balls. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Trump, Election, european nations, Coup attempt, Electoral College votes Trump Election european nations Coup attempt Electoral College vo... assault on American ...