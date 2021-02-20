By By Karen Graham 22 mins ago in Politics Texas Governor Greg Abbott was quick to blame ERCOT for the disastrous mess left after a snowstorm's below-freezing temperatures knocked out the state's power grid, but the blame should be put on the politicians who ignored an August 2011 FERC report. “Every source of power the state of Texas has access to has been compromised,” Gov. Greg Abbott said, blaming the unaptly named Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) for the disaster and demanding an investigation, which is the least that should be done, reports Many Texans are blaming Abbott and his Republican government for failing to warn them that power would be out for days amid a historic freeze not seen in 70 years. And people and their homes were just not prepared for the cold snap. Homes are not insulated, roads are not salted, and snowplows are nearly non-existent. As Texas deep freeze subsides, some households now face electricity bills as high as $10,000 https://t.co/t51iKH6bbi — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) February 20, 2021 “It was clarifying,” a former Ohio resident told the By Tuesday, the situation in Texas had come down to utility operators and politicians squabbling over responsibility for "load shedding" and "rolling blackouts" while parents slept in cars with their children, just to keep them warm, and families with fireplaces burned pieces of furniture, trying to stay warm. Put the blame on the politicians But what is the reality here? How is it possible that the number one energy producer in the country couldn't keep their own people warm? I dislike saying this, but one contributing factor may be the "Go-it-Alone" attitude of many politicians and corporations in Texas. Outside faucets protected ✔ #TexasFreeze #Snowpocalypse2021 pic.twitter.com/h7rbnJWfGu — Kyle McNutt (@kylemcnutt) February 14, 2021 However, the decision for the main electric grid to be separate from other grids — unlike that of other states — was born of Texas’ famous go-it-alone attitude. The Texas grid was created during World War II when several Texas utilities banded together to form one large operation called the Texas Interconnected System. This was As a result, this basically means that the interconnection is exempt from most regulation by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Secondly, it's not like Texas wasn't aware of the coming deep-freeze, either. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) People help fill jugs at a drive-through water distribution center at a high school in Kyle, Texas on February 20, 2021 JOE RAEDLE, GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP And it seems that Texas politicians have forgotten the Texas politicians and regulators were warned after the February 1-5, 2011 storm that more “winterizing” of power infrastructure was necessary, according to an ERCOT said that some generators since then implemented new winter "best practices," but these were on a voluntary basis and mandatory regulation had not been established. Ed Hirs, an energy fellow and economics professor at the University of Houston, says. "They limped along on underinvestment and neglect until it finally broke under predictable circumstances."Yet this week, Abbott and his Republican cronies blamed the proposed solar power policies of the Green New Deal and the 40 wind farms that dot the Texas landscape for the collapse of the power grid, ignoring the fact that natural gas wellheads froze up and uninsulated water lines burst.