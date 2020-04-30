Op-Ed: Trump claims he has proof coronavirus originated in Wuhan lab

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics Donald Trump claimed to have seen evidence to substantiate the unproven theory that the coronavirus originated at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, despite US intelligence agencies’ conclusion that the virus was “not manmade or genetically modified." I could go on to say that the president is missing - maybe not in body, but definitely in mind. It reminds me of an It was Kushner who took over the White House's response to the pandemic, Vanity Fair reported. So, this left Trump - with nothing else to do - to repeatedly tout the theory – for which there is no evidence – that an infectious disease lab in Wuhan, the center of the Chinese outbreak, was the source of the global pandemic that has killed more than 220,000 worldwide, according to Of course, this throws his poor response to intelligence dating back to early December that the coronavirus was growing to pandemic proportions out the window. And our fearless leader certainly doesn't want to be blamed for all the deaths that are adding up in the U.S. The problem with the president's comments is that they undercut his own intelligence community. Just a few hours before Trump's outlandish comments, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence "Yes, I have," Trump said when asked whether he's seen evidence that would suggest the virus originated in the lab. Later, asked why he was confident in that assessment, Trump demurred. "I can't tell you that. I'm not allowed to tell you that," he said At the White House event that was supposed to be about how the federal government is protecting senior citizens from the coronavirus, Trump said: “I don’t want to cast any dispersions [sic], I just will tell you that China would like to see sleepy Joe Biden” win the presidential election in November. “China doesn’t want to see me re-elected.” And this kind of talk lines up with 57-pages of leaked Republican party memos, Critics say the White House is trying to deflect attention from Trump's own missteps in responding to the pandemic and point the finger at China as he faces a tough reelection campaign. I am not going to list all the lies and falsehoods, and half-truths that have come out of Trump's mouth - it would take too long, and most people with a lick of sense already know that. But be very careful you don't get dragged into this latest Trump escapade. Mr. Trump is skating on thin ice and if he continues on with his dirty tricks - he will have divided this country to the point that we will never be a nation united again, You can tell that Trump is getting desperate - his polls are bottoming out at basement level and most people, Democrats, and Republicans - are getting tired of his rambling and off-the-mark news conferences. He is so afraid of losing the election in November that he will go to any lengths to win.I could go on to say that the president is missing - maybe not in body, but definitely in mind. It reminds me of an article in Vanity Fair titled “Inside Donald Trump and Jared Kushner’s Two Months of Magical Thinking." But be very careful you don't get dragged into this latest Trump escapade.Mr. Trump is skating on thin ice and if he continues on with his dirty tricks - he will have divided this country to the point that we will never be a nation united again,