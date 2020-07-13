Email
article imageOp-Ed: Tell me again just who is politicizing the COVID-19 pandemic?

By Karen Graham     59 mins ago in Politics
President Donald Trump on Monday shared a handful of social media posts questioning the expertise of his own public health officials and the news media, suggesting they were "politicizing" the pandemic to keep him from being reelected.
Trump didn't come up with the tweets all by himself, this morning. He retweeted comments written by Chuck Woolery, the original host of "Wheel of Fortune," who is also a conservative.
The tweet reads: "The most outrageous lies are the ones about Covid 19. Everyone is lying. The CDC, Media, Democrats, our Doctors, not all but most, that we are told to trust. I think it's all about the election and keeping the economy from coming back, which is about the election. I'm sick of it."
Politico is reporting that Trump, not having an original thought in his head, used another retweet of a Woolery comment, where he claimed there exists “so much evidence, yes scientific evidence, that schools should open this fall. It's worldwide and it's overwhelming. BUT NO.”
Trump also retweeted a message from Mark Young, Woolery’s co-host on his “Blunt Force Truth” podcast. The tweet asked: “So based on Dr. Fauci and the Democrats, I will need an ID card to go shopping but not to vote?”
Where that comment came from is beyond me, so maybe someone can explain it. But that seems to be the way these lopsided comments go.
As is usual with the smear techniques used by Trump and his cohorts, they lack evidence to back up their claims. Woolsey didn't say in his tweet just what the CDC was responsible for doing, and the rants against the news media and doctors, in general, is just a whole lot of garbage that belongs in the trash.
Donald Trump is in deep do-do right now, and floundering in the polls. But it is something he has brought down on his own head without the help of the news media, public health officials or Democrats. It is almost like he is in a self-destruct mode and is unable to put a halt to it.
Business Insider is reporting that "experts have recently hypothesized that Trump is laying the groundwork to question the 2020 election results if he doesn't win." But this is also part of the administration's way of sowing misinformation, undermining health officials, and creating confusion at a time when the country is looking for leadership that just isn't to be found.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
