President Trump and Greta Thunberg’s Twitter war picked back up Thursday morning⁠—a day after Time magazine named Thunberg its Person Of The Year⁠—which Trump called “ridiculous,” and advised Thunberg to “work on her Anger Management probl

Donald J. Trump According to the Even Donald Trump, Jr, took the time to criticize Time's choice, relegating Thunberg's position as Person of the Year to nothing more than a “marketing gimmick” instead of honoring anti-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, reports When a teenage girl reminds the United States president that he’s an asshole... #GretaThunberg #Trump pic.twitter.com/dZdmQ4uX9d — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) December 12, 2019 Time praised Thunberg’s efforts to draw attention to climate change as it honored her as the Person of the Year Wednesday, calling her message a “simple truth, delivered by a teenage girl in a fateful moment.” Needless to say, there are more people attuned to the fact that climate change is a real issue with the world today - so Trump's tweet did not go over very well with the public, with many Twitter users suggesting he was Others cited First Lady Melania Trump's anti-bullying Be Best campaign and her comments earlier this month after legal scholar Pamela Karlan, made a pun about Barron Trump during the Trump impeachment hearings. "@FLOTUS what was that you were saying last week about attacking minors?" one Twitter user asked after Trump's Thursday tweet, reports One of six? fake Time Mag Covers Donald has commissioned & displayed over the years. No other explanation needed: mentally unstable. #Melania #BeBest #DonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/XRvqaRz3wj — TheVintageHunter (@PhyllisStewart1) December 12, 2019 Trump's jealousy of anyone getting accolades he thinks he should be getting is enough to set him off. Believe it or not, but a Yes, it is "sour grapes." Gee, was Trump mad because he wasn't chosen Time's Person of the Year, or was he mad because Greta Thunberg was getting more good press than he was? Either way, our "ManBaby" leader made an ass of himself again for all the world to see when he attacked the young climate activist in a Twitter tirade this morning.According to the Boston Globe, Trump was on the list for the coveted Time cover page - along with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the anonymous whistle-blower who fueled the impeachment inquiry, and the Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters.Even Donald Trump, Jr, took the time to criticize Time's choice, relegating Thunberg's position as Person of the Year to nothing more than a “marketing gimmick” instead of honoring anti-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, reports The Hill. Time praised Thunberg’s efforts to draw attention to climate change as it honored her as the Person of the Year Wednesday, calling her message a “simple truth, delivered by a teenage girl in a fateful moment.”Needless to say, there are more people attuned to the fact that climate change is a real issue with the world today - so Trump's tweet did not go over very well with the public, with many Twitter users suggesting he was jealous that he wasn't picked as Person of the Year.Others cited First Lady Melania Trump's anti-bullying Be Best campaign and her comments earlier this month after legal scholar Pamela Karlan, made a pun about Barron Trump during the Trump impeachment hearings. "@FLOTUS what was that you were saying last week about attacking minors?" one Twitter user asked after Trump's Thursday tweet, reports Buzz Feed. Trump's jealousy of anyone getting accolades he thinks he should be getting is enough to set him off. Believe it or not, but a fake Time magazine with Trump on its cover has hung in five of his golf clubs around the world. According to Forbes, Time Magazine eventually asked Trump’s golf clubs to remove the fakes from their walls.Yes, it is "sour grapes."

This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com