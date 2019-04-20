Op-Ed: Publishers circling around Mueller report, but to publish what?

The media maelstrom There’s The Mueller report is taking up more media space than anything else on Earth. Forget 85,000 dead kids in Yemen, various wars, and a massive backlog of serious public issues. The brattish doings (or not-doings) of a few American politicians are the only show in town according to publishers of all types. The The publishing issues Actual publication could be a true hog wallow for publishers – Dirty, unsanitary, and full of pigs. Publishing a redacted document like the Mueller report comes with more than a few caveats and many risks. Redaction also relates to who redacts what, and why. Redacting any sort of document is very much a matter of judgment, and trust in those doing the redaction. That trust doesn’t exist in the American political environment just now. The other classic issues here include the potential for spin. Does the publisher simply select what to publish? Perhaps not. Remember that there are other publishers involved. This is a public document, and major omissions won’t look good. Some analysts say the media should not be intimidated and see the full report from Special Counsel Robert Mueller, seen in this picture TASOS KATOPODIS, GETTY/AFP/File The public image issues In this case, however, looking good isn’t the only issue. Looking literally unimpeachable is the issue for Trump, and anything else naturally comes a poor second. Looks aren’t great, in so many ways: ** The Justice Department has said that a subpoena of the full Mueller report is “ ** Information that Trump staffers disobeyed instructions to take illegal actions doesn’t look good, either. Nor does the apparent fact that **Claiming exoneration, when exoneration has specifically not been given in so many words, simply looks childish. It also looks illiterate, but who’s surprised at either? **Another, stunningly dull, and very stagnant look is the instant polarization of the news media. FOX et al are all saying the report vindicates Trump. It doesn’t, in so many words, but when have facts ever been relevant to anything? Not since 2016, that’s for sure. **The other side of the media are talking impeachment, but in obscure terms. If anything more about the Mueller report hits the fan in an election year, the news will be equally polarized, and equally unsatisfactory in terms of hard facts. You can either impeach Trump, or not. And....? The total dysfunction of political America on any and all subjects is now considered normal. Publishers should remember that the Trump circus isn’t going to be in town forever. They should also remember that this report may well contain the only hard facts available. The proper advice for publishers is don’t get too cute with those facts. 