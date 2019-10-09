By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Politics Baghdad - Protesters have returned to the streets in Sadr City a Shi'ite district in Baghdad as they are unimpressed by Iraqi government of Abdul Mahdi's promise of reforms and his removal of the military from the are after numerous casualties. Protesters demand resignation of the Mahdi government Government promised new reforms after numerous casualties President Salih condemned the excessive violence used against protesters and replaced the army with police in the Sadr Cit area. While Sadr CIty's ties with important political figures make resolving protests there of particular importance the protests had spread from Baghdad to the rest of the country. The large number of casualties from the violent crackdown may be difficult to assuage but perhaps if the reform are actually carried out the protests might be isolated. The reforms Iraqi MPs appear to be in strong support of passing all these reforms as they worry that if there were fresh elections they could very well lose their seats. However, the reforms may be too late if not too little as the casualties have built up a great deal of anger against the government. The government also blocked social media and the Internet during the protest as well as jailing, killing or wounding many protesters. Those protesting are echoing the position of the powerful cleric Moqtada al-Sadr who is demanding the resignation of the existing government. Al-Sadr has strong support in the area a depressed mostly Shia part of the capital. Another article reports: "The spread of the violence to Sadr City this week could heighten the security challenge. Unrest has historically been hard to put down in the district, home to about a third of Baghdad’s 8 million people, with little electricity or water and few jobs." As a recent article reports: "Iraq’s government issued a second package of proposed social reforms on Tuesday in an attempt to meet the demands of anti-government protesters who have demonstrated nationwide for eight days, with the loss of 110 lives and 6,000 wounded." However, the government has promised reforms before with little result. Given the large number of casualties the promises of reform may not be enough to keep the government in power.President Salih condemned the excessive violence used against protesters and replaced the army with police in the Sadr Cit area. While Sadr CIty's ties with important political figures make resolving protests there of particular importance the protests had spread from Baghdad to the rest of the country. The large number of casualties from the violent crackdown may be difficult to assuage but perhaps if the reform are actually carried out the protests might be isolated. A recent article sets out some of the reforms: "Iraqi government on Tuesday issued a second package of measures to be undertaken in response to massive angry protests that swept across Iraq in the past few days, promising projects, land distributions and job opportunities. A statement by the media office of Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said among 13 measures to be undertaken by the state, a committee chaired by prime minister himself will be formed in order to distribute residential plots for Iraqi people.About 12.6 million U.S. dollars will be allocated for a Ministry of Electricity project, where 3,000 poor families will receive solar systems as an alternate source of power for free, according to the statement. Meanwhile the Ministry of Trade will facilitate procedures to register small ventures for young people, free from tax, and increase job opportunities for the country's unemployed youth. Projects include programming companies, waste recycling and cleaning companies, the statement said."Iraqi MPs appear to be in strong support of passing all these reforms as they worry that if there were fresh elections they could very well lose their seats. However, the reforms may be too late if not too little as the casualties have built up a great deal of anger against the government. The government also blocked social media and the Internet during the protest as well as jailing, killing or wounding many protesters. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Iraq, Iraq protests, Iraq government More news from Iraq Iraq protests Iraq government