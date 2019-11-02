By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Politics Public protests in Baghdad and elsewhere in Iraq have grown all this week. These are the largest demonstrations since the the ousting of Saddam Hussein in the 2003 U.S. invasion and occupation. Many casualties have resulted from the demonstrations Amnesty International claims that Iraqi security forces have fired military-grade tear gas grenades directly into crowds causing serious wounds and even at times hitting people's heads. In earlier protests snipers shot protesters in the head and chest. Protesters have called for the resignation of the government and sweeping changes to the political system that was established after the US occupation. Some protesters react negatively to Iranian influence Iran has been a strong supporter of the Iraqi government.Some of the protesters scorned Shi'te militia when they arrived even though some of the militias insisted they support the people. Iran would do well to lessen its support. Media reports claim that Iran opposes the resignation of Iraqi PM Mahdi. Two important Shia clerics Al Sistani, and Muqtada al-Sadr both support the aims of the protests. Al-Sadr who earlier supported the government now wants it to resign. Corruption in Iraq has often been associated with the influence of foreign powers on politicians. Earlier it was corruption linked to the US occupation but now it is associated with the influence of Iran on politicians. There may also be some conflict between the Shia and the Sunni who were paramount in the rule of Hussein but many Shia including prominent clerics also oppose the government. At least 250 people have been killed over the past month. On Friday after prayers thousands joined demonstrations in Baghdad. A recent article reports on the Baghdad demonstrations: "One woman died after she was struck in the head by a tear gas canister, Iraq's Human Rights Commission said, and at least 155 people were wounded on Friday as security forces used tear gas and rubber bullets on protesters camped out in the capital's Tahrir Square.Five people died on Thursday night from similar injuries."Amnesty International claims that Iraqi security forces have fired military-grade tear gas grenades directly into crowds causing serious wounds and even at times hitting people's heads. In earlier protests snipers shot protesters in the head and chest.Protesters have called for the resignation of the government and sweeping changes to the political system that was established after the US occupation. As a recent article reports: "Many protesters directed their rage at Iran, which emerged as a major power broker after the overthrow of Saddam Hussein and has close ties to powerful political parties and state-backed militias that were mobilized to battle the Islamic State group but have now become an imposing political faction. "Iran has been a strong supporter of the Iraqi government.Some of the protesters scorned Shi'te militia when they arrived even though some of the militias insisted they support the people. Iran would do well to lessen its support. Media reports claim that Iran opposes the resignation of Iraqi PM Mahdi. Two important Shia clerics Al Sistani, and Muqtada al-Sadr both support the aims of the protests. Al-Sadr who earlier supported the government now wants it to resign.Corruption in Iraq has often been associated with the influence of foreign powers on politicians. Earlier it was corruption linked to the US occupation but now it is associated with the influence of Iran on politicians. There may also be some conflict between the Shia and the Sunni who were paramount in the rule of Hussein but many Shia including prominent clerics also oppose the government. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Iraq protests, Muqtada alsadr, Adel AbdulMahdi More news from Iraq protests Muqtada alsadr Adel AbdulMahdi