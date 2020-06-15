Op-Ed: Pompeo presses Israel to limit ties with China

Chinese and Israeli interests do not conflict or even interact much
However, Israel may go along with or at least approve US rhetoric in order to ensure US continue treating it well. Pompeo played
up the idea that China was a threat to the US "way of life" and endangers everyone. More likely Chinese expanded economic power is a threat to US remaining the global bully and policeman.
Pompeo slammed China's foreign policy as well as its human rights policy internally and in relations with Hong Kong.
US trying to have Israel limit ties with China
The Trump administration has been attempting to get more nations to disconnect from relations with China where it can. Pompeo had recently visited Israel and had then pressed Israel to limit any business ties with Chinese companies.
Pompeo also praised US
policy in the Middle East although its vision is rejected by the Palestinians: "Pompeo also said that the Trump administration’s vision for the Middle East is the “most realistic path” to ending the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He did not, however, refer directly to the question of Israeli annexation of settlements in the occupied West Bank, or to the prospects of negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian Authority." The US supports Israeli annexation of portions of the occupied West Bank as part of its plan for peace.
EU will not join in the Trump anti-China campaign
Joseph Borrell,
the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, has ruled out any alliance with the US against China and dismissed the whole idea of "systematic rivalry" with China. Borrell called for a "big positive agenda for EU-China cooperation". Borrell made this statement just a day before he and 27 foreign ministers are expected to have a video conference with Mike Pompeo. Many countries are beginning to resist and counter US attempts to determine their relations with China.
The appended video is one Chinese reaction to US policy.