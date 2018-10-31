Op-Ed: Operation Faithful Patriot — Trump response to invasion

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics The White House is preparing for one of the most dangerous, yet unlikely scenarios — an invasion of our Southern border by migrants hoping to find safe asylum. To thwart this invasion, Trump is sending in the U.S. Army. The documents are marked “UNCLASSIFIED//FOUO//LES” meaning they are for official use only and are law enforcement sensitive. They show the precise movements of U.S. troops and intelligence assessments. The powerpoint was constructed by the Joint Force Land Component Commander Threat Working Group and used in a powerpoint presentation on Operation Faithful Patriot on Saturday. The government plans on sending troops to four locations, including Brownsville, Texas, McAllen, Texas, Nogales, Arizona, and San Ysidro, San Diego. Newsweek writes that officials said the caravan’s "most dangerous course of action" would be to grow beyond 7,000 while being infiltrated by terrorists and foreign intelligence agencies. With Trump sending an additional 5,000 troops to the border, this will raise the numbers to 7,000 U.S. military - triple the combined troop strength in Syria as of last December. Honduran migrants traveling on a truck towards the US border receive food donations in the Mexican town of Acacoyagua, in Chiapas state Johan ORDONEZ, AFP There is some question as to how U.S. intelligence determined the caravan’s most dangerous course of action - especially with the situation on the ground in Mexico. But the American public can rest assured that the $50 million cost for this additional border protection is being used wisely. Border states mostly in the dark Lawmakers in border states supposedly get a daily update through a teleconference with Department of Homeland Security officials. However, after the announcement of the massive troop deployment, border lawmakers said they haven't been given details about the estimated 5,200-troop deployment, according to “It’s ridiculous, we’re not getting any actual information,” said a staff member with U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela’s office. Vela represents the Brownsville area of the Rio Grande Valle and has been an outspoken critic of the deployment and other immigration-enforcement initiatives. Members of the Arizona National Guard listen to instructions at the Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix in April Caitlin O'Hara, AFP/File The buildup of troops along the Southern border just doesn't live up to all the hype being put out by the Trump administration. It's not as if this very thing hasn't been done before, either. Both Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama deployed similar numbers of One big difference is that Bush and Obama sent National Guard troops, while Trump is sending active-duty military. Trump has repeatedly pointed this difference out. “They’re not me,” Trump said during an Oct. 29 interview with Fox News. “I’m sending up the military. This is the military.” Actually, the U.S. military is prohibited by the The border divide: a wall along one of the several layers of the US-Mexico border fencing in the border town of McAllen, Texas Gianrigo MARLETTA, AFP The Pentagon said this week that the troop deployment is expected to last into the middle of December, while the Director for Defense Oversight at research and advocacy group the Washington Office on Latin America (WOLA) Adam Isacson has warned that costs for the deployment could cost as much as a million dollars per day. Americans can sleep soundly now, knowing they are safe because, in addition to the 7,000 troops who will soon be at the border, the Defence Department has another 7,000 on standby, who can deploy with only 24 hour notice. 