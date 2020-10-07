Op-Ed: Nothing will help Trump's new COVID-19 campaign message

By By Karen Graham 2 hours ago in Politics President Donald Trump could have learned a number of things after getting diagnosed with the coronavirus. But sadly, on being released from the hospital, the nation has discovered he is sick in a way that Remdesivir and steroids can't cure. But no, there was no saying "I have learned a lesson about this virus," or "I understand now just how lethal it can be." Instead, after receiving medical treatment unavailable to the broader public at one of the country's premier medical centers- Trump showed the world just how uncontrite and uncaring he really is by ripping his mask off on getting back home. Trump has not said a word about the nearly 211,000 deaths the coronavirus has caused in this country. Many of those deaths were directly caused by the president's irresponsible actions in downplaying the seriousness of this lethal virus, and his disdain of public health guidelines. And this is sort of strange. But, no, any anxiety or stress over being sick with the coronavirus was immediately downplayed, once the steroids had kicked in and the feeling of euphoria took over his brain. Actually, Trump came out of the hospital worse, mentally, than he was when he was admitted. The election - always the election Trump's poll numbers are getting worse, the closer we get to November 3. And as the polls continue to show the country's displeasure with his handling of the virus, other issues are also giving him bad marks, such as his handling of the protests and violence in many cities and his negative attitude over the Black Lives Matter movement. It could be that Americans are just plain tired and fed up with the constant chaos that is the Executive branch of our government. Between Trump's Twitter tantrums, some of then going on for hours, and his verbal abuse of anyone that does not agree with him, it has become nothing more than a real-life reality show, only it is impossible to turn it off. In just the past three days, Trump has tried to block the FDA's new coronavirus vaccine guidelines, throwing the news feed into a panic. But the FDA stood strong against the threat and the White House had to back down, especially after Trump called all the drug companies - trying to get their support for a release of the vaccines by election day. But the real clincher is that Trump has decided to not deal with the stimulus package the country so desperately needs to get through the coronavirus pandemic. Not only are people testing positive for COVID-19 in greater numbers, but businesses are again closing or laying off more workers. In a cruel tweet on Tuesday, However, today, he has reversed course again, demanding that Congress send him a "stand alone" bill for the $1,200 stimulus checks, which is a good thing. This way, he can have his name on all those checks to remind people just who is giving them the money. No, Trump is not well, and no amount of antibiotics or any other kind of medications are going to cure him. His illness should be a lesson to all of us on just how corruption, greed, and grandiose dreams can bring us down. You would have thought that the president would at least have felt some guilt after learning his nomination ceremony for his Supreme Court pick was responsible for a bunch of people coming up with positive tests for the coronavirus - or even a little contrite after his wife also turned up positive for the virus.But no, there was no saying "I have learned a lesson about this virus," or "I understand now just how lethal it can be." This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com