As relations between North Korea and the South turn sour, North Korea has followed through on threats it made to move troops toward the demilitarized zone.

North has troops at border with the South and also ships Earlier this week the North Korea destroyed the Kaeson liaison office The building has been empty for some time and the North had previously announced it would be destroyed. However, it was destroyed in a dramatic explosion. North Korea has been very angry at the ant-North propaganda being sent by balloons over the border with the Southern government making no attempt to stop the practice.. South Korea making an effort to deescalate the situation South Korea has suggested that the two sides exchange envoys to meet and duscuss the situation but any such plans have been shot down by the North. Although both sides probably see a conflict as negative for both, for now North Korea seems to be still convinced a show of force is a positive strategy and is not willing to engage in diplomacy. Perhaps if the South Koreans were to take action against the propaganda leafleting over its borders the North's attitude might change. However, there is no sign that the South is interested in making moves to discourage the practice. US surveillance shows that the North now has troops at the border and ships along the disputed maritime border. South Korea has confirmed the US surveillance report. However, no direct military action has been confirmed. US reconnaissance overflights appear to be on the rise. A source with South Korea' s joint chiefs of staffs told news media: "We are keeping an eye on related activities of the North Korean military, So far, no direct [military] action has been confirmed." The increased US reconnaissance overflights may exacerbate tensions. A recent MSN article reported: "North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency said the country destroyed the office in a "terrific explosion" because its "enraged people" were determined to "force (the) human scum, and those who have sheltered the scum, to pay dearly for their crimes," apparently referring to North Korean defectors living in South Korea who for years have floated anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border." The North may very well respond with its own leaflets.

