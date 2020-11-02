By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics Federal authorities are expected to re-erect a “non-scalable” fence around the White House on Monday, a day before a presidential election many fear may lead to mass protest, civil unrest, and even armed insurrection. According to As for who may have confirmed the construction of the barrier to protect our current president, it is written off as being "a source said." But NBC News was the first to report on the fence, and it didn't take long for all the rest of the news services to follow suit. Demonstrators protesting the death of George Floyd hold up a Black Lives Matter sign by the metal fence recently erected in front of the White House on June 2, 2020 in Washington Olivier DOULIERY, AFP Are the fears real - or imagined? There is a lot of speculation over the extent of public animosity - depending on who wins the election. If this is true, and Republicans are showing how law-abiding they really are, then this leaves all the rest of us that federal officials are expecting to try to storm the White House if Trump does lose the election - or for that matter - even if he wins the election. It is hard to believe that widespread protests and other forms of violence after the election are real - but this is possible, and more so now that Trump has been openly encouraging his own supporters who have been engaging in bad behavior. This past weekend, pro-Trump demonstrators clogged freeways across the country, from blue states like New Jersey, New York, and Washington state, to red-leaning Texas and purple Arizona. NJ: Trump vehicle convoy shuts down the Garden State Parkway. @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/djgi96aZFk — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 1, 2020 I'm guessing that officials are worried that Trump is in enough trouble for being a rabble-rouser and may need the extra protection his puny fence will provide. The special fencing will be similar to the barrier erected around the White House after the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in late May this year. Readers may remember that Trump was rushed down to his underground bunker when things got heated.According to CNN News, the fence will go up on Monday around the Ellipse and Lafayette Square, on 15th Street and Constitution Avenue NW, as well as 17th Street and on H Street NW.As for who may have confirmed the construction of the barrier to protect our current president, it is written off as being "a source said." But NBC News was the first to report on the fence, and it didn't take long for all the rest of the news services to follow suit.There is a lot of speculation over the extent of public animosity - depending on who wins the election. The Guardian is saying Republicans will either declare a victory or immediately mount legal challenges if Donald Trump appears to have lost, multiple news outlets reported, citing anonymous sources.If this is true, and Republicans are showing how law-abiding they really are, then this leaves all the rest of us that federal officials are expecting to try to storm the White House if Trump does lose the election - or for that matter - even if he wins the election. The Hill points out a poll released last month from YouGov found that most voters expect to see a rise in violence following the elections, including more than half of Democrats and Republicans.It is hard to believe that widespread protests and other forms of violence after the election are real - but this is possible, and more so now that Trump has been openly encouraging his own supporters who have been engaging in bad behavior.This past weekend, pro-Trump demonstrators clogged freeways across the country, from blue states like New Jersey, New York, and Washington state, to red-leaning Texas and purple Arizona.I'm guessing that officials are worried that Trump is in enough trouble for being a rabble-rouser and may need the extra protection his puny fence will provide. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about white house fence, Election results, Protests, armed insurrection, The White House on lockdown white house fence Election results Protests armed insurrection The White House on l...