Op-Ed: New Afghan Taliban US peace deal rumored to have secret annexes

By By Ken Hanly 2 hours ago in Politics The US is reported to be about to sign an Afghan peace deal with the Taliban but there are concerns that the deal contains secret annexes with provisions and language that could threaten the carrying out of the deal. Deal due to be signed on February 29 Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that challenges remained but the progress made in the Doha talks provided hope and a real opportunity for peace. He called on all Afghans to seize the moment. The deal The alleged secret annexes There were conflicting responses to the report Both Defense Secretary Mark Esper and General Mark Milley both claimed that they had no idea if there were ultimately any secret annexes. However, Esper did say he knew that there were annexes to the deal but had no idea whether there were any secret annexes. He said he would ask the Secretary of State at some point. Of course if anyone admits there are secret annexes then they are hardly secret except that what exactly they say might not be known or impossible to adequately confirm. When pressed about the issue by Rep Liz Cheney, It is estimated that the US has spent $900 billion on its longest lasting war yet the Taliban are as strong as they have ever been since the US ousted them from power. The group controls or contests about half the country. Perhaps the US will finally decide that enough is enough and their next move should be to withdraw completely. Leaving a token force seems to be far from useful except perhaps as showing that the US still has some power in Afghanistan. Four secret annexes The first secret annex dealt with the US keeping a counter-terrorism force in the country. According to a recent article the US will sign the Afghan peace agreement with the Taliban on February 29th in Doha Qatar. A fourth annex tackles the problem of how the USA will operate in Taliban-controlled areas. One wonders how reliable the sources are that claim there are these four annexes. The first and last annexes are ones the Taliban would not likely to agree to even as a secret annex.