By By Ken Hanly 50 mins ago in Politics NATO chief Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrived in Ankara Turkey on Monday. He will visit for two days and is expected to stress NATO concerns with Turkey's planned purchase of Russian S-400 missiles. Stoltenberg to urge Turkey not to buy Russian missiles Stoltenberg said that he would meet both President Recep Erdogan and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. Turkey's planned Russian purchase creates tension with the US Erdogan's decision to buy the S-400 missiles from Russia is a source of tension with the US. The US has threatened to sanction Turkey if it follows through with the deal, and even expel it from its F-35 fifth generation fighter jet program. The US claims that the missiles if deployed in Turkey could collect critical information on the stealth abilities of the F-35 that Turkish companies have helped develop. The US has offered Turkey its own Patriot system but negotiations on the issue have been off and on. The US worries too that the deployment of the Russian missiles would mark a further advance of Russia's attempt to take on a larger role in the Middle East. For his part, Erdogan has argued that the purchase is a matter of national security and sovereignty. Erdogan has drawn closer to Russia as ties with the US have grown strained. US and NATO threats may move Turkey even closer to Russia although he appears to want to keep good relations with NATO, the US and Russia. US threats appear to have little effect on Turkey's plans The threat of removing Turkey from a costly fighter jet program or imposing sanctions appear to have done little to persuade Ankara to abandon the S-400s. Turkey is set to take delivery of the Russian equipment by July and has proposed the U.S. and the NATO study how to avoid the risk of compromising sensitive information on the F-35s. It’s also argued that it can still buy Patriot missiles from the U.S. if Washington can give guarantees on their delivery as well as joint production. Stoltenberg argues that NATO has helped with Turkey's air defenses since 2013, but Turkey says the measures NATO has taken are not sufficient to protect its air space. Turkey claims the S-400s and F-35s would not affect each other and that it will not abandon the former. Turkish vice-president The F-35 program is filled with flaws. Turkey might not lose anything by being forced out of it. Trump considering visit to Turkey just as Russian S-400 missiles are to arrive The severity of any sanctions that Turkey will suffer may be thought to depend on President Trump with whom Erdogan has enjoyed relatively good relations. However, Trump's actions are often determined not by his own preference but by hawks within his own administration. Marc Pierini , a former EU ambassador to Turkey, tweeted: "Despite growing divergences between Turkey and its Western allies, neither side can afford for political, economic, and security relations to deteriorate beyond a certain point."