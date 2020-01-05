By By Ken Hanly 46 mins ago in Politics Moqtada al-Sadr, the influential Shia cleric and leader of a large bloc in the Iraqi parliament announced Friday that he will be reactivating his military group the Mahdi Army telling them to be ready. The background The Mahdi army has been disbanded and reactivated before. The reactivation of the Mahdi Army As noted the Mahdi Army was a major armed group the fought against the US occupation of Iraq from 2003 right through to 2007. The group actually had a deal with the Iraqi government to disband. Sadr portrays himself as a nationalist While Sadr is much against any US presence in Iran he often is critical of Iranian influence as well even though he is a Shia cleric. He also is for cooperation between Shia and Sunnis in a unified Iraq. Although Sadr's move is a reaction to US action against Iran-supported militias if the US is expelled from Iraq he could very well join those who are protesting against the excessive influence of Iran in Iraq. Earlier as shown on the appended photo al-Sadr joined protests against the Iraqi government. The Mahdi Army existed before the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) the umbrella militia groups that are approved and financed by the Iraqi government. The PMF is dominated by mainly Shia militia groups supported by Iran. Perhaps al-Sadr will want to keep his militia at arms length from the PMF that is closely associated with the Iraqi government and its regular forces. On the other hand, perhaps Al-Sadr will join the group if it will be accepted in order to have it financed by the Iraqi government as are other members of the PMF. The Mahdi army has been disbanded and reactivated before. Perhaps al-Sadr will want to keep his militia at arms length from the PMF that is closely associated with the Iraqi government and its regular forces.On the other hand, perhaps Al-Sadr will join the group if it will be accepted in order to have it financed by the Iraqi government as are other members of the PMF.