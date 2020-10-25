By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics President Donald Trump's chief of staff, Mark Meadows, acknowledged Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union" that the Trump administration won't be able to do much about the spread of COVID-19 “because it is a contagious virus." When Tapper asked Meadows "why aren’t we going to get control of the pandemic?” Meadows responded: “Because it is a contagious virus, just like the flu." He added that the Trump administration is "making efforts to contain it." Two thoughts popped into my head as I was wiping coffee off my pajama top. First, I figured he would end up on Trump's list of people he needs to get rid of for telling the truth, and secondly - I figured Joe Biden would jump on Meadows' remark like a duck on a June bug - which Biden did. Mark Meadows: “We’re not going to control the pandemic, we are going to control the fact that we get vaccines, therapeutics and other mitigations.”



Jake Tapper: “Why aren’t we going to get control of the pandemic?”



Jake Tapper: "Why aren't we going to get control of the pandemic?"

Meadows: "Because it is a contagious virus" #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/1ahyatu6co — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) October 25, 2020 In a statement released on Sunday, former vice president Joe Biden labeled Meadows's comments as a "candid acknowledgment" of President Trump's strategy "to wave the white flag," reports The Hill. "White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows stunningly admitted this morning that the administration has given up on even trying to control this pandemic, that they've given up on their basic duty to protect the American people," the former vice president said. "This wasn't a slip by Meadows, it was a candid acknowledgment of what President Trump's strategy has clearly been from the beginning of this crisis: to wave the white flag of defeat and hope that by ignoring it, the virus would simply go away," he continued. "It hasn't, and it won't." "Under the [proposed rationing] criteria, patients who are getting worse despite receiving intensive care would be moved out first. If two patients' conditions are equal, the young get priority over the old, since older patients are more likely to die." https://t.co/jj80En3wXE — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) October 25, 2020 As of Sunday, there were 8,631,921 total cases of coronavirus in the US, and 225,212 Americans have died from the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University. With Meadows' acknowledgment of the virus being contagious, we know now that someone in the Trump administration is admitting COVID-19 is not a hoax perpetrated by Democrats, but the real thing. At what was supposed to be an event the White House had billed as remarks in honor of the Lumbee Tribe, the largest Native American tribe in North Carolina and the largest one east of the Mississippi River. in Lumberton North Carolina on Saturday, Trump mentioned very little about what he supposedly had done for Native Americans. Trump instead, railed against media coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, choosing to mock the media coverage of the coronavirus, saying derisively: "That's all I hear about now. Turn on the TV, 'Covid, Covid, Covid, Covid." I figure it's just not possible to cure stupidity, right?