I nearly choked on my coffee when Meadows told CNN's Jake Tapper
the Trump administration wasn't going to be able to control the spread of COVID-19.
When Tapper asked Meadows "why aren’t we going to get control of the pandemic?” Meadows responded: “Because it is a contagious virus, just like the flu." He added that the Trump administration is "making efforts to contain it."
Two thoughts popped into my head as I was wiping coffee off my pajama top. First, I figured he would end up on Trump's list of people he needs to get rid of for telling the truth, and secondly - I figured Joe Biden would jump on Meadows' remark like a duck on a June bug - which Biden did.
In a statement released on Sunday,
former vice president Joe Biden labeled Meadows’s comments as a “candid acknowledgment” of President Trump’s strategy “to wave the white flag," reports The Hill.
“White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows stunningly admitted this morning that the administration has given up on even trying to control this pandemic, that they’ve given up on their basic duty to protect the American people,” the former vice president said.
“This wasn’t a slip by Meadows, it was a candid acknowledgment of what President Trump’s strategy has clearly been from the beginning of this crisis: to wave the white flag of defeat and hope that by ignoring it, the virus would simply go away,” he continued. “It hasn’t, and it won’t.”
As of Sunday, there were 8,631,921 total cases of coronavirus in the US, and 225,212 Americans have died from the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.
With Meadows' acknowledgment of the virus being contagious, we know now that someone in the Trump administration is admitting COVID-19 is not a hoax perpetrated by Democrats, but the real thing.
At what was supposed to be an event the White House had billed as remarks in honor of the Lumbee Tribe, the largest Native American tribe in North Carolina and the largest one east of the Mississippi River. in Lumberton North Carolina
on Saturday, Trump mentioned very little about what he supposedly had done for Native Americans.
Trump instead, railed against media coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, choosing to mock the media coverage of the coronavirus, saying derisively: "That's all I hear about now. Turn on the TV, 'Covid, Covid, Covid, Covid." I figure it's just not possible to cure stupidity, right?