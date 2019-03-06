By By Ken Hanly 34 mins ago in Politics Nicolas Maduro the president of Venezuela would rather be seen as weak than give the US a reason to take action against him for arresting Juan Guaido the self-declared president or forcing US diplomats out of Venezuela. The order for US diplomats to leave Venezuela On Wednesday the 23rd of January the Trump administration recognized Juan Guaido as the interim president Venezuela. The Maduro government broke off relations with the US government and ordered US diplomats out of the country. As an article on Of course the diplomats with the US now recognized Guaido as the president and so Maduro did not in their eyes have the authority to force the diplomats to leave. However, if Maduro leaves them he allows what is a fifth column to remain within the country to aid Guaido who was attempting a coup. As an article on January 24th put it : "The Trump administration and the embattled government of Venezuela appeared headed for a potentially dangerous showdown Thursday after President Nicolas Maduro ordered U.S. diplomats out of the country and Washington refused to comply, saying they would stay put.''Of course the diplomats with the US now recognized Guaido as the president and so Maduro did not in their eyes have the authority to force the diplomats to leave. However, if Maduro leaves them he allows what is a fifth column to remain within the country to aid Guaido who was attempting a coup. Any other sovereign country would have forced the diplomats to leave or perhaps arrest them for aiding an attempted coup. But what did Maduro do?He in effect let the diplomats remain: "Nicolas Maduro's government backtracked Saturday from its order for U.S. Embassy personnel to leave Venezuela, moving to defuse tensions with Washington... The socialist president broke relations with the United States on Wednesday after the Trump administration and many other nations in the region recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela's interim president, a move that Maduro called a "vile" coup attempt. His order gave U.S. diplomats three days to leave the country, but the Trump administration said it wouldn't obey, arguing that Maduro is no longer Venezuela's legitimate president. That set the stage for a potential showdown at the hilltop U.S. Embassy compound Saturday night, when the deadline was to expire. But as the sun set on Venezuela's capital, the Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying Maduro's government was suspending the expulsion to provide a 30-day window for negotiating with the Trump administration on setting up a "U.S. interests office" in Venezuela and a similar Venezuelan office in the United States. The U.S. and Cuba had a similar arrangement for decades before the Obama administration restored diplomatic relations with the communist-run island."On February 22 with still no agreement Maduro agreed to extend the suspension of his order for another 30 days. In other words he moved to allow this fifth column to stay for at least another month. Of course as long as the US recognizes Guaido as president there is no hope of reaching an agreement. They are remaining as representatives of the US to help Guaido and further the aims of the coup. However, Maduro looks to have saved face and has avoided a direct confrontation even perhaps a precipitation of direct conflict between he and the US.An article on January 29th notes that the Venezuelan Supreme Court had placed a travel ban on Guaido pending a criminal investigation of his anti-government activities: "Venezuela’s Supreme Court barred opposition leader Juan Guaido from leaving the country Tuesday, a move certain to heighten tensions as the man challenging President Nicolas Maduro’s claim to the presidency presses forward with establishing a transitional government and the U.S. warns of “serious consequences” if he is harmed." The court at the time froze Guaido's financial assets.Yet Guaido traveled to several different countries after the ban and returned to Venezuela without being arrested still completely free. As a recent DW article reports: "Large crowds gathered to welcome the Venezuelan opposition leader after his trip around Latin America in defiance of a court-ordered travel ban. The US has warned of a "swift response" to any threats against Juan Guaido. Speaking to a crowd who had come to the airport to greet him, interim President Juan Guaido said: "We are here in Venezuela and will continue moving forward. We know the risks we face, that's never stopped us. The regime, the dictatorship must understand," Guaido told the jubilant crowd."Ambassadors from Germany, the Netherlands and France were at the airport to meet Guaido. US vice president Mike Pence tweeted: "Any threats, violence, or intimidation against him will not be tolerated & will be met with swift response. The world is watching — Interim President Guaido must be allowed to re-enter Venezuela safely." The DW article notes that any arrest by the opposition could "highlight how Maduro's government represses political foes and could lead to further sanctions by the US." It could lead to further sanctions by the US but not because Maduro is oppressing foes but to try Guaido for breaking the travel ban as he should since Guaido broke the travel ban more than once. However the article also notes that the opposition would lose a key figurehead should Guaido be arrested. A good reason for Madiro to arrest him. Instead he lets him address a key labor group.Maduro obviously fears escalation of conflict with the US and its allies. In any other country Guaido would have been arrested long ago for plotting a coup. Yet Maduro has left him free even to organize demonstrations. He has also left US diplomats in the country as a fifth column to help Guaido's coup attempt. So far Maduro's policy has avoided an outright civil war or any outright military intervention from the US. 