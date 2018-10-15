By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics The media is finally starting to ask questions about climate change. I noticed it, and so did quite a number of other journalists after the IPCC report came out last week. Now, it's time to "put politicians feet to the fire." The And when you seriously think about 12 years, that is not that far away. I'll be 85 years old, while my youngest granddaughter will be a mere 21 years old - just starting out on the great adventure we call life. Canada's minister of environment and climate change, Catherine McKenna said, "There is a lot of work to do. We need to be doing things like phasing out coal, like making historic investments in public transit which we are doing with cities, and making investments in clean solutions and technology." Climate change is the number one issue In Canada, municipal elections are about to take place in B.C., while Ontario has already elected a climate denier. But many politicians, current and former, are now beginning to put more of a focus on climate change, and it is about time. "The number one issue has got to be climate change," said Donna Macdonald, who lives in Nelson, B.C., and was a city councilor for 19 years. Mark Jaccard is a professor at Simon Frasier University's School of Resource and Environmental Management and a contributing author on IPCC reports, and he is calling for drastic measures which I agree with. He says it's time to "put politicians feet to the fire" on environmental issues. "We should put 100 percent [responsibility] on our politicians," he told Stephen Quinn, the host of Jaccard says it is not possible for individuals to make significant changes without political prompting. "You really need to do it with a policy to make sure that everyone does it because it's rather attractive to burn gasoline in your car and natural gas in your home and so on," Jaccard said. Politicians would rather hand climate policy off to someone else And in many ways, this may be true. But what if the politicians aren't interested in policy, or even worse are climate deniers? Jaccard says, "The opposition politicians who see a chance to get into power by killing climate policies, those are the ones that we, as voters, have the responsibility to defeat." But, I hate being the devil's advocate here, but Ontario Premier Doug Ford ran on getting rid of the carbon tax and keeping the price of gasoline cheap enough for vehicles. Where is that helping to reduce automobile emissions and cut carbon? Ontario and Saskatchewan are strong allies in the fight against the federal carbon tax. I’m proud to stand up for families and businesses with @PremierScottMoe and challenge this unfair tax that is designed to make everything more expensive. pic.twitter.com/7l3tGYV0vY — Doug Ford (@fordnation) October 4, 2018 And it isn't easy to change the mainstream thought processes of politicians today. This is true in Canada and in the U.S. While Hurricane Michael was ripping through the Southeastern U.S. last week, the media couldn’t avoid talking climate change this past weekend. Florida Senator @marcorubio Rubio tells @jaketapper on #CNNSOTU that human activity is contributing towards climate change. https://t.co/io356NoniY — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) October 14, 2018 But the most surprising interview was on 60 Minutes with Leslie Stahl. She asked President Donald Trump point blank: “Do you still think that climate change is a hoax?” Well, he walked back his hoax theory but still hemmed and hawed around. The same could be said for Marco Rubio's answer to the question about Hurricane Michael and its impact on the Florida Panhandle. Rubio suggested that policies to address climate change were a danger to the economy. A danger to the economy? We won't have an economy to worry about if something is not done now. In Canada, you have the same wishy-washy attitudes being presented. "The challenge with [some energy saving infrastructure] is that it has a higher upfront cost and sometimes citizens tend to react strongly to that," said Jill Merrick, who has spent the past four years as a city councilor in Prince George. But Merrick adds, "it's a local government's job to look long-term and strategic in its investments." Herb Pond, the former mayor of Prince Rupert, agrees. He said that change needs to come from the local level. "At the municipal level, it's where the rubber meets the road," he told Carolina de Ryk. Our politicians are killing us I know, this is a bold statement, but it is true. All a politician has to do to destroy our future is ignore the science and the facts on global warming. And ignoring that evidence will lead to thousands of deaths, folks. The IPCC report wasn't kidding, and it wasn't a bunch of scientific mumbo-jumbo. One of the reports lead authors, the geographer Adelle Thomas, said, “the scientific consensus is really strong. It’s not just a political slogan: ‘1.5 to stay alive.’ It’s true.” I like the way The Guardian sums up the climate change fiasco we are having with politicians. As an example, the Guardian says that "if a bricklayer builds a wall that falls over 12 years later, killing someone, the bricklayer can be sued and even jailed." The same holds true with a doctor that prescribes something that has proven to be a health risk. So why can't our leaders, our politicians, be responsible for their failure to do something about climate change? They sure as the devil haven't been doing such a great job so far in taking care of us, have they? 