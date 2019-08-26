Op-Ed: Israel said to strike Iraq again in western Anbar province

By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Politics The Iraqi government's umbrella organization for Iraq's militias the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) report that Israel has carried out drone strikes in the western Anbar Province of Iraq. Israel has carried out a series of other Iraq attacks and also elsewhere At least one attack has been confirmed by the US but there are many other that no doubt have also been launched by Israel. The PMF The PMF is now virtually part of the Iraqi government's armed forces. They are not as such Iranian forces at all. However, Israel has a general antipathy towards Shi'ites and Iran, and regards the PMF militia as proxies for Iran. Tension rising in the region as Israel attacks targets in Lebanon as well A base of the The strikes happened just hours after Hassan Nasrallah, the head of Hezbollah in Lebanon, threatened Israel after there were two drone strikes in the southern suburbs targeting the group. Lebanon's President Michel Aoun called the drone incident an attack on Lebanese sovereignty. Israel has constantly violated Lebanese sovereignty with attacks on Lebanon itself and the use of its airspace to launch attacks on Syria. No doubt any military action against Israel will result in even more bombing. Perhaps Russia will help Lebanon upgrade its defense system. Israel has also launched recent attacks in Syria. The drones flew into the target where they crashed and exploded their explosives. The attacks killed at least one fighter and wounded another. Israel has not commented on this attack but the US has denied any involvement.At least one attack has been confirmed by the US but there are many other that no doubt have also been launched by Israel. Netanyahu as much as admitted that Israel made such attacks: ""I don't give Iran immunity anywhere," he said, accusing the Iranians of trying to establish bases "against us everywhere," including Syria, Lebanon, Yemen and Iraq... We act in many arenas against a country that desires to annihilate us. Of course I gave the security forces a free hand and the instruction to do what is needed to thwart these plans of Iran." " Israel takes the position it would seem that any preventative action is justified. However, according to international law this is justified only where there is the threat of imminent attack and there are no other options. According to Wikipedia: "The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also known as the People's Mobilization Committee (PMC) and the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) (Arabic: الحشد الشعبي‎ al-Hashd ash-Shaʿabi),[20] is an Iraqi state-sponsored umbrella organization composed of some 40 militias that are mostly Shia Muslim groups, but also including Sunni Muslim, Christian, and Yazidi individuals as well.[21][22] The popular mobilization units have fought in nearly every major battle against ISIL.[23] It has been called the new Iraqi Republican Guard after it was fully reorganized in early 2018 by its then-Commander in Chief Haider al-Abadi. Former Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi issued "regulations to adapt the situation of the Popular Mobilization fighters," giving them ranks and salaries equivalent to other branches of the Iraqi military.[3]" A base of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine was attacked in Lebanon: "A series of apparent Israeli military incursions into Lebanon over the past two days have ratcheted up tensions between the neighbours, and prompted Lebanon's president to suggest Israel has made a "declaration of war". Before dawn on Monday Israeli air strikes targeted a Palestinian faction in eastern Lebanon, Lebanese state media and the group said. "Three hostile strikes" after midnight hit Lebanon's eastern mountains near Qusaya town, about 5km from the Syrian border, where the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine - General Command (PFLP-GC) has military posts, the National News Agency said. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com