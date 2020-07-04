By By Karen Graham 41 mins ago in Politics The explosion of coronavirus cases isn't stopping President Donald Trump from hosting a July 4th "blowout" Saturday at the White House and the National Mall, despite objections from public health officials. There won't be a display of armored military vehicles at the Lincoln Memorial, but Trump has planned something even better, so he claims. He is hosting his "Salute for America" celebration that will include a special party on the South Lawn of the White House. And the lucky participants will be treated to Happy #4thofJuly2020! What does the US stand for, at home and abroad, today? In his "dark and divisive" speech last night, Trump seemingly rallied one part of the country to battle against the other. That has foreign policy implications. [Thread] https://t.co/cmtRfFqN0z — Hilde Restad (@hilderestad) July 4, 2020 During his speech at Mount Rushmore Friday night, Trump attacked what he calls "a new far-left fascism" seeking to tear down statues of leaders who owned slaves or fought for the Confederacy during the Civil War, Trump claimed, "our nation is witnessing a merciless campaign to wipe out our history, defame our heroes, erase our values, and indoctrinate our children." Just about everyone with any sense has slammed Trump's use of our Independence Day celebration as a political prop. "Almost every American president has said that what unites us is greater than what divides us," tweeted Richard Stengel, a State Department official during the Barack Obama administration. "Only Trump has said that what divides us is the thing that will get me re-elected." One thing is for sure - The president's strategy for ending the coronavirus pandemic and getting reelected in November isn't working. Purposely dividing the nation - much like it was divided during the Civil War - and ignoring the rising number of coronavirus cases and deaths - is not in any way leading this nation. All of us - Black, brown and white, must resist falling for Trump's race-baiting this holiday weekend. He will try to use it to his advantage during our most important holiday. While health officials are begging Americans to avoid large gatherings and wear face masks to control the spread of COVID-19, our bad boy in the White House is going to have what he wants, when he wants it. And this includes his promise of a "special evening" in Washington that could bring tens of thousands to the National Mall, according to the Associated Press. There won't be a display of armored military vehicles at the Lincoln Memorial, but Trump has planned something even better, so he claims. He is hosting his "Salute for America" celebration that will include a special party on the South Lawn of the White House.And the lucky participants will be treated to another campaign speech which is sure to include more of Trump's diatribes that describe protesters as a nefarious left-wing mob that intends to "end America" by erasing our history.During his speech at Mount Rushmore Friday night, Trump attacked what he calls "a new far-left fascism" seeking to tear down statues of leaders who owned slaves or fought for the Confederacy during the Civil War, Trump claimed, "our nation is witnessing a merciless campaign to wipe out our history, defame our heroes, erase our values, and indoctrinate our children."Just about everyone with any sense has slammed Trump's use of our Independence Day celebration as a political prop. "Almost every American president has said that what unites us is greater than what divides us," tweeted Richard Stengel, a State Department official during the Barack Obama administration. "Only Trump has said that what divides us is the thing that will get me re-elected."One thing is for sure - The president's strategy for ending the coronavirus pandemic and getting reelected in November isn't working. Purposely dividing the nation - much like it was divided during the Civil War - and ignoring the rising number of coronavirus cases and deaths - is not in any way leading this nation.All of us - Black, brown and white, must resist falling for Trump's race-baiting this holiday weekend. He will try to use it to his advantage during our most important holiday. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Independence day, national mall, Trump, political rally, Culture war Independence day national mall Trump political rally Culture war Covid19