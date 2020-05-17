By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Politics Iran's news agency Nour has issued an announcement cautioning the US from making any moves against fuel shipments that are en route from Iran to Venezuela. US moving warships to the Caribbean The US move is regarded as threatening by President Maduro of Venezuela whose government the US has been trying to oust. The US has recognized their choice for the coup Juan Guaido as the legitimate interim president after he declared himself to be such. Many countries have also followed in the US path. US announcement US officials had issued what they termed an advisory against Iran-flagged tankers, accusing them of deceptive practices to get shipments sent in violation of US sanctions they also condemned Syria and North Korea in the advisory. However none of these countries are bound to follow US sanctions. Only US based ships or US-owned vessels at most would be bound. US sanctions are simply a form of US bullying made possible by its global power. At least one tanker has set sail with gasoline from Iran has set out for Venezuela. A The US move is regarded as threatening by President Maduro of Venezuela whose government the US has been trying to oust. The US has recognized their choice for the coup Juan Guaido as the legitimate interim president after he declared himself to be such. Many countries have also followed in the US path. Nour news said that the US was acting "just like pirates" and would face repercussions if it moved against the ships bound for Venezuela. Nour is said to be close to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRG) and the statements could be a sign of IRG policy. Nour is quoted as saying: “If the United States, just like pirates, intends to create insecurity on international waterways, it would be taking a dangerous risk and that will certainly not go without repercussion."US officials had issued what they termed an advisory against Iran-flagged tankers, accusing them of deceptive practices to get shipments sent in violation of US sanctions they also condemned Syria and North Korea in the advisory. However none of these countries are bound to follow US sanctions. Only US based ships or US-owned vessels at most would be bound. US sanctions are simply a form of US bullying made possible by its global power. US may want to raise uncertainty about its actions . Actually, attacking or boarding the vessel physically would very much escalate tensions between the US and Iran. There is no legitimate reason to stop Venezuela from selling oil wherever it wants. The US does not want it to sell oil anywhere.At least one tanker has set sail with gasoline from Iran has set out for Venezuela. A li Rabiei an Iranian government spokesperson said to state media: “Venezuela and Iran are both independent states that have had and will continue to have trade relations with each other. We sell goods and buy goods in return. This trade has nothing to do with anyone else. We have to sell our oil and we have ways to do it." According to time five tankers are now on their way from Iran to Venezuela: "Five Iranian tankers likely carrying at least $45.5 million worth of gasoline and similar products are now sailing to Venezuela, part of a wider deal between the two U.S.-sanctioned nations amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington." This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about US Iran relations, Iran Venezuela relations, Iranian tanker vessels More news from US Iran relations Iran Venezuela relat... Iranian tanker vesse...