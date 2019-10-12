Sistani criticizes civilian casualties in protests
Last Friday, in a statement Sistani
blamed the Iraqi government for civilian deaths in recent protests. He gave the government two weeks to identify what he called "undisciplined elements" who were responsible for the deaths. More than a hundred were reported killed in the protests.
Sistani was particularly angered by the government's use of snipers against the protesters as well as the violence used against journalists. The cleric's statements will put more pressure on Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi to take action.
Government action
A recent Reuters article notes:
"Following Sistani’s speech, Abdul Mahdi’s office announced that nine senior officials were referred to the judiciary for corruption investigation, including two former ministers, two deputy ministers and four former provincial governors.The premier also chaired an emergency meeting of his national security council, to discuss violence at the demonstrations. A committee was formed at the meeting, tasked with investigating the deaths and injuries of protesters and security forces." The committee will be headed by the Joint Operations Command and was to start on Saturday.
Sistani did not say what he would do if the government does not carry out its investigation within the time-lines in a satisfactory manner. However, he could go as far as demanding the government resign, a step already taken by another influential Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr about a week ago as reported by Reuters:
"Iraqi populist cleric Moqtada al-Sadr calls on Friday for the government to resign and a snap election to be held monitored by international experts, a statement from his office said. Sadr has a large popular following." There have been protests
in the Sadr City area of Baghdad where Al-Sadr has many supporters.
Government actions may not be sufficient to calm the populace as public anger at the large number of casualties may be assuaged only by the government resigning and calling early elections as Sadr has already demanded.