By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics By bulldozing into Roger Stone's sentencing, Donald Trump sparked a mutiny by four career prosecutors, raised fears about the impartial administration of justice and showed how his impeachment acquittal unchained an already rampant presidency. Last week, Trump fired a number of officials, including White House Ukraine specialist Lt. Col Alexander Vindman, who was subpoenaed to testify in the impeachment inquiry, then, he turned around and on Tuesday, said he would "certainly" expect the military to discipline Vindman. But his latest power-move is all but unconscionable. Roger Stone, a close Trump ally was convicted of seven felonies, including obstruction of justice, lying to Congress and witness tampering last year and recommended by federal prosecutors for a prison sentence of seven to nine years. This was perfect fodder for Trump's power ride and when the news came out on Monday that the Justice Department had made a decision to water down a recommendation by its own prosecutors in the Roger Stone case - it sent shockwaves through Washington and beyond. Veteran Republican political consultant Roger Stone has been charged with obstruction lying to Congress and witness tampering in the Russia collusion investigation of Special Counsel Robert Mueller Joshua Prezant, AFP Trump added to the confusion and outrage. Later that same day, a “While it remains the position of the United States that a sentence of incarceration is warranted here, the government respectfully submits that the range of 87 to 108 months presented as the applicable advisory Guidelines range would not be appropriate or serve the interests of justice in this case,” the filing said. Trump carried on his assault of the country's core institutions by In the wake of the DOJ's move to intervene in the Roger Stone case, all four prosecutors - Aaron Zelinsky, Jonathan Kravis, Adam Jed, and Michael Marando - have quit the case. Now, Democrats are calling for an independent investigation into what they describe as a "dangerously politicized and corrupt justice department." National Security Council Ukraine expert Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman and foreign service officer Jennifer Williams, an advisor to Vice President Mike Pence, provided testimony to the House of Representatives impeachment inquiry JIM WATSON, AFP Trump was not done with the Stone case, though. And today, Trump has shifted his focus back to the Senate and its GOP majority, which is to vote on the Iran War Powers resolution. Calling the resolution nothing more than an effort by Democrats "to embarrass the Republican Party," "It is very important for our Country’s SECURITY that the United States Senate not vote for the Iran War Powers Resolution. We are doing very well with Iran and this is not the time to show weakness. Americans overwhelmingly support our attack on terrorist Soleimani. If my hands were tied, Iran would have a field day. Sends a very bad signal." Keep in mind though, The judge in the Stone case can make a decision independent of the DOJ’s guidelines. We will have to wait and see if the judge is scared of Trump and what his new-found power can do. Just how far will this president go in his revenge against his perceived "enemies" is a question on a lot of people's minds. The man has turned into a loose cannon and has become a danger to this country. No wonder Congressional Republicans are afraid of his wrath. 