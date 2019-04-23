By By Ken Hanly 54 mins ago in Politics Venezuelan coup leader Guaido is planning a huge march on May 1 he claims will be the biggest Venezuelan march in history. He will demand that president Maduro step down and that the Venezuelan military help him seize power ousting the Maduro government. A big march on May 1 planned Maduro election wins Maduro won elections in both 2013 and 2018. However, the US and many other countries do not recognize the validity of the elections and continue to call Maduro a dictator. Of course the rulers of countries such as Saudi Arabia who have unelected leaders are never called dictators. Guaido would not compete in either election. He claims his position as head of the National Assembly allows him to be interim president as the opposition leader after declaring the 2018 election invalid an election in which he refused to compete. The elected Constituent Assembly has removed any powers from the National Assembly which also earlier came into contempt of the Venezuelan Supreme Court. Don't expect any mainstream press to tell you anything of this all of which can be found in Guaido's call In spite of doing his best to overthrow the Maduro government, Guaido is allowed to roam free and organize demonstrations against the government. In any other country he would be languishing in Jail convicted of treason. However, Maduro probably fears that jailing Guaido would be a pretext for intervention by the US into the fray. The US and its many allies would rather use proxy fighters even from within Venezuela if possible. The planned march could very well lead to violence. The appended image quotes US hawk Bolton's threats about what would happen if Guaido is harmed. As a result, Maduro allows Guaido to continuing harming him and his government as he is free to do most of what he wants. 