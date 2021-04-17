According to a flier received by Punchbowl News,
its seven pages promoted the new caucus, which calls for a "common respect for uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions" and pushes a series of conspiracy theories about election integrity.
CNN News
is reporting that the flier also outlines the group's argument that "mass immigration" poses a threat to "the long-term existential future of America as a unique country with a unique culture and a unique identity."
Membership in this group of extreme far-right Republicans - held together by their belief that Donald Trump is the "King of the World," and reigns from a golden throne in his bathroom in Florida - may be limited, it is not being well-received by most Republican lawmakers, and certainly not by the Democrats.
So far, according to the Associated Press,
Rep. Barry Moore of Alabama said he's interested in joining the group, as is Rep. Louie Gohmert. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, who faces a House ethics investigation as well as a federal sex trafficking case, said he was "proud to join" the group.
Gaetz tweeted: “I’m proud to join @mtgreenee in the #AmericaFirst Caucus. We will end wars, stop illegal immigration & promote trade that is fair to American workers.”
Of course, the flier saves its toughest language for President Biden's immigration policies. “America is a nation with a border, and a culture, strengthened by a common respect for uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions,” the paper says. “History has shown that societal trust and political unity are threatened when foreign citizens are imported en-masse into a country.”
It adds that “the long-term existential future of America as a unique country with a unique culture and a unique identity being put at unnecessary risk is something our leaders” cannot ignore.
At least this journalist can see where this group stands now, politically. This group seems to have forgotten their American history, but then again, as Trump has espoused, they can be selective in what is included in our history. Never mind that the Irish, Chinese, Vietnamese, and other ethnic groups, including Africans, were not considered "white enough" to be accorded citizenship.
As far as I am concerned, the far-right rhetoric used in this so-called "America First" flier is nothing but a big stinking pile of BS.
The flier's rhetoric surrounding protecting the American identity and "uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions" ties into a toxic argument with a racist legacy that immigrants are "replacing" Americans who were born in the United States. And if you think about their meaning - they are actually saying "White political traditions."
CNN notes that a similar argument was made by Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson, underscoring how "certain Republican lawmakers and right-wing media personalities are echoing and thus potentially legitimizing arguments that have been made by White nationalists and nativists for years."
Thank God that not all Republicans are of the ilk of this dangerous group. "The Republican Party is the party of Lincoln & the party of more opportunity for all Americans—not nativist dog whistles," House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy tweeted.
"Completely disgusted," Rep. Adam Kinzinger posted. Liz Cheney, the No. 3 Republican in the House, posted that Republicans teach tolerance. "Racism, nativism, and anti-Semitism are evil. History teaches we all have an obligation to confront & reject such malicious hate," Cheney wrote.