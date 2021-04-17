By By Karen Graham 57 mins ago in Politics Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who is not on any congressional committees, is forming her own "America First" caucus based on "Anglo-Saxon political traditions." Membership in this group of extreme far-right Republicans - held together by their belief that Donald Trump is the "King of the World," and reigns from a golden throne in his bathroom in Florida - may be limited, it is not being well-received by most Republican lawmakers, and certainly not by the Democrats. I am glad that the America First Caucus is calling ITSELF for what it and so many of today's Republicans are: stone cold white supremacists.



It's no coincidence that even the term "America First" derives its name from the the country's pro-Hitler movement of the 1930s. pic.twitter.com/zkGSQCMm9C — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) April 16, 2021 So far, according to the Gaetz tweeted: “I’m proud to join @mtgreenee in the #AmericaFirst Caucus. We will end wars, stop illegal immigration & promote trade that is fair to American workers.” Of course, the flier saves its toughest language for President Biden's immigration policies. “America is a nation with a border, and a culture, strengthened by a common respect for uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions,” the paper says. “History has shown that societal trust and political unity are threatened when foreign citizens are imported en-masse into a country.” But if you look for the first uses of "White Anglo-Saxon Protestant" in the American press in a simple search, guess who pops up with it? That's right, it's the Klan, in the early 1920s. pic.twitter.com/2XkvFJzS86 — Sarah Churchwell (@sarahchurchwell) April 17, 2021 It adds that “the long-term existential future of America as a unique country with a unique culture and a unique identity being put at unnecessary risk is something our leaders” cannot ignore. At least this journalist can see where this group stands now, politically. This group seems to have forgotten their American history, but then again, as Trump has espoused, they can be selective in what is included in our history. Never mind that the Irish, Chinese, Vietnamese, and other ethnic groups, including Africans, were not considered "white enough" to be accorded citizenship. As far as I am concerned, the far-right rhetoric used in this so-called "America First" flier is nothing but a big stinking pile of BS. The new "America First Caucus" in Washington: https://t.co/6h2XjTt1dc pic.twitter.com/ZVgjFbbwh3 — Roshan Rinaldi (@Roshan_Rinaldi) April 17, 2021 The flier's rhetoric surrounding protecting the American identity and "uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions" ties into a toxic argument with a racist legacy that immigrants are "replacing" Americans who were born in the United States. And if you think about their meaning - they are actually saying "White political traditions." CNN notes that a similar argument was made by Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson, underscoring how "certain Republican lawmakers and right-wing media personalities are echoing and thus potentially legitimizing arguments that have been made by White nationalists and nativists for years." Kevin McCarthy? At last a bridge too far?



Or just token resistance before he caves again?

***



