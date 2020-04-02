By By Karen Graham 45 mins ago in Politics Brian Kemp, the Republican governor of Georgia, admitted on Wednesday that he had only just learned that asymptomatic individuals can still spread coronavirus — even though health experts had warned about the possibility as early as January. Of course, the reason for Kemp's about-face on restricting the spread of the coronavirus by enacting his shelter-in-place order makes him just the latest U.S. governor to do so, and it is about time. "Finding out that this virus is now transmitting before people see signs, so what we've been telling people from directives from the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] for weeks now that if you start feeling bad, stay home ... ," Kemp said. "Those individuals could've been infecting people before they ever felt bad,” he added. “But we didn't know that until the last 24 hours. And as Dr. Toomey told me, this is a game-changer for us." Talk about speaking out of both sides of his mouth? In one breath, he says he has been following directives from the CDC "for weeks." Then Kemp says he learned from Dr. Kathleen E. Toomey, the commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health that the news is a "game-changer?" Surely she is more intelligent than Kemp appears to be. And this leads me to ask a simple question - How dumb does the good governor think people really are? Kemp's news is not a game-changer For over two months now, health officials around the globe have been warning that Yet public authorities did not concede there was human-to-human transmission until January 21, 2020. So from the end of January until today, the fact that people can carry the virus and not show any symptoms has been well advertised - along with the fact that new studies show that "You know that, in the beginning, we were not sure if there were asymptomatic infection, which would make it a much broader outbreak than what we’re seeing. Now we know for sure that there are," Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said at a White House press briefing on Jan. 31. It really disgusts me that some of our leaders think they can get away with just about anything, as long as they keep their sheep - oh, I mean people - in line. Like President Donald Trump, Kemp is apparently betting that most of Georgia's citizens won't realize his poor excuse for not taking action sooner is nothing more than a ploy to make him look good. Trump has been doing the same thing all along, ever since the U.S. first had an inkling of the coronavirus, back in late December. Trump has characterized the coronavirus as nothing more than the flu, a Democrat hoax and 'not as bad as it seems." This could be the reason the U.S. is so far behind in getting a handle on this health crisis. "The reason I'm taking this action, like I've continued to tell people, I'm following the data, I'm following the advice of Dr. [Kathleen] Toomey," Kemp said in response to a reporter's question at a press conference announcing the order on Wednesday night.Of course, the reason for Kemp's about-face on restricting the spread of the coronavirus by enacting his shelter-in-place order makes him just the latest U.S. governor to do so, and it is about time. Like President Donald Trump, Kemp is apparently betting that most of Georgia's citizens won't realize his poor excuse for not taking action sooner is nothing more than a ploy to make him look good.Trump has been doing the same thing all along, ever since the U.S. first had an inkling of the coronavirus, back in late December. Trump has characterized the coronavirus as nothing more than the flu, a Democrat hoax and 'not as bad as it seems." This could be the reason the U.S. is so far behind in getting a handle on this health crisis. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com