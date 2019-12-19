Our president must love to talk about plumbing, although I doubt he has ever replaced a clapper trap valve in a toilet, let alone stacked dished in a dishwasher. However, that is exactly what he veered off on Wednesday night while in Battle Creek, Michigan at one of his typical raucous campaign rallies.
Slate described the affair,
calling it a "meandering address that was nonsensical to its core," It was what the prez said next that blew people's minds when he commented that dishwashers aren’t what they used to be.
“Remember the dishwasher? You’d press it, boom! There’d be like an explosion,” Trump said of the kitchen appliance that he 100 percent has never used in his life, adds Slate. “Five minutes later you open it up, the steam pours out.” Ahh, those were the good old days, according to Trump.
"Now you press it 12 times. Women tell me ... You know, they give you four drops of water." Well, first of all, while he may have been trying to appeal to the women voters in the audience and in TV land, most people reacted to the "women tell me" angle, assuming that only women do dishes and real men don't do dishes.
But it still doesn't explain Trump's yearning for the good old days, unless it's just a cover-up for not understanding what the devil is going on in today's high tech world. But then too, he still lives in a world where women were considered as chattel and far beneath men.
NBC News
may have hit the nail on the head when they speculated that the dishwasher comments were Trump's way of telling America he has rolled-back energy-efficiency requirements for dishwashers.
The Department of Energy has said that it will move forward with a rule-making change that would exempt new dishwashers from previous energy-efficiency standards, MarketWatch
reported in late November.