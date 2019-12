By By Karen Graham 20 mins ago in Politics Learning he was officially impeached while at a campaign rally Wednesday night, President Donald Trump talked for two hours, ridiculing the Democrats and anyone else he could think of - when he switched lanes - waxing nostalgic over dishwashers. So far this month, the president has claimed that modern efficient toilets require people to flush 10 or 15 times and modern efficient dishwashers require people to press buttons 12 times. https://t.co/SyzVcHxWyv — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 19, 2019 “Remember the dishwasher? You’d press it, boom! There’d be like an explosion,” Trump said of the kitchen appliance that he 100 percent has never used in his life, adds Slate. “Five minutes later you open it up, the steam pours out.” Ahh, those were the good old days, according to Trump. "Now you press it 12 times. Women tell me ... You know, they give you four drops of water." Well, first of all, while he may have been trying to appeal to the women voters in the audience and in TV land, most people reacted to the "women tell me" angle, assuming that only women do dishes and real men don't do dishes. Wait what? WOMEN tell you about dishwashers? Because obviously dishes are a woman’s job, huh? And NO ONE runs a damn dishwasher 12 times for one load. Fucking idiot. https://t.co/0UWAvuusas — KC Klaus 🎄 (@ge_kaitlyn) December 19, 2019 But it still doesn't explain Trump's yearning for the good old days, unless it's just a cover-up for not understanding what the devil is going on in today's high tech world. But then too, he still lives in a world where women were considered as chattel and far beneath men. The Department of Energy has said that it will move forward with a rule-making change that would exempt new dishwashers from previous energy-efficiency standards, #TraitorTrump idiotic rant about dishwashers (& sinks & toilets) actually a clue to his admin’s efforts to undo efficiency standards, that even the industry opposes. #Resist #TheResistance #Impeached45 #TrumpIsALaughingStock #TrumpIsADisgrace #TrumpLies https://t.co/9UkvhORuff — Manwell Doffrick (@ManwellDoffrick) December 19, 2019 Our president must love to talk about plumbing, although I doubt he has ever replaced a clapper trap valve in a toilet, let alone stacked dished in a dishwasher. However, that is exactly what he veered off on Wednesday night while in Battle Creek, Michigan at one of his typical raucous campaign rallies. Slate described the affair, calling it a "meandering address that was nonsensical to its core," It was what the prez said next that blew people's minds when he commented that dishwashers aren’t what they used to be.“Remember the dishwasher? You’d press it, boom! There’d be like an explosion,” Trump said of the kitchen appliance that he 100 percent has never used in his life, adds Slate. “Five minutes later you open it up, the steam pours out.” Ahh, those were the good old days, according to Trump."Now you press it 12 times. Women tell me ... You know, they give you four drops of water." Well, first of all, while he may have been trying to appeal to the women voters in the audience and in TV land, most people reacted to the "women tell me" angle, assuming that only women do dishes and real men don't do dishes.But it still doesn't explain Trump's yearning for the good old days, unless it's just a cover-up for not understanding what the devil is going on in today's high tech world. But then too, he still lives in a world where women were considered as chattel and far beneath men. NBC News may have hit the nail on the head when they speculated that the dishwasher comments were Trump's way of telling America he has rolled-back energy-efficiency requirements for dishwashers.The Department of Energy has said that it will move forward with a rule-making change that would exempt new dishwashers from previous energy-efficiency standards, MarketWatch reported in late November. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Trump, Campaign coverage, impeach obama, Dishwashers, women told him so Trump Campaign coverage impeach obama Dishwashers women told him so