Op-Ed: Florida governor claims the state is again 'open for business'

My state is 100% open for business! Thank you @GovRonDeSantis #Florida — LORI HENDRY (@Lrihendry) September 25, 2020 Oh yes, DeSantis had quite a week - one that has left local officials and state epidemiologists in a quandry over how they can adjust their strategies to contain the virus going forward in a state where pandemic responses have become intertwined with the upcoming presidential election. Politically - it all has to do with the governor falling all over himself in trying to please Trump. At a rally in Florida this week, Trump coined a new campaign phrase that was met with great applause by his adoring fans: "Normal life. O! I love normal life. We want to get back to normal life." "We'll fully resume. The Florida tourism and hospitality industries will reach record highs," Trump said, according to the This coming storm could be worse for Florida than many hurricanes. #FloridaKeys #FloridaForBiden #Florida pic.twitter.com/n3nVrstCZP — WorldwoutTrump (@WorldwoutTrump) September 26, 2020 But the governor's actions on Friday was just the icing on the cake - especially after a week of headline-grabbing announcements – from a crackdown on rioters to protections for college kids partying during a pandemic. And all this activity coincided with the first batch of absentee ballots being mailed out to Florida voters. Florida is considered a battleground state and the electorate is hotly divided on their choice for president. However, like Trump, DeSantis has seen a drop in his popularity due to his actions, or lack of action on controlling the coronavirus. A July voter poll showed DeSantis' popularity had dropped from 62 percent last year to 49 percent in July. Of the over Before yesterday, I had concerns about avoiding #COVID19 infection. But I was relieved that my city was taking safety measures. Even our police wore masks on duty.

Today, I have a sense of dread. I'll be even less confident I won't be infected. #Florida

⁦@GovRonDeSantis⁩ pic.twitter.com/wVFjVcp8Nb — WᴶEᴼBᴱB ✌🏼 (@thewebbix) September 26, 2020 The Florida Democratic Party's chairwoman, Terri Rizzo, accused Trump and DeSantis of ignoring science, issuing bad messages during a pandemic and presiding over an "unmitigated disaster." "We all desperately want things to return back to normal, but that can't happen when DeSantis and Trump have no plan to get us out of this public health crisis," Rizzo said. Hmm, it does make one wonder how a place can be open for business when everyone is sick and a lot of people are dead. "The state of Florida is probably the most open big state in the country," DeSantis bragged Friday, reports Politico, as he announced the reopening and said he was using his executive power to cancel all fines levied against people who didn't wear masks. "We're not closing anything going forward."Oh yes, DeSantis had quite a week - one that has left local officials and state epidemiologists in a quandry over how they can adjust their strategies to contain the virus going forward in a state where pandemic responses have become intertwined with the upcoming presidential election. Business Insider notes that DeSantis, a major ally of President Donald Trump, has been pushing to get the state reopened because Florida's economy is so dependent on tourism. When the pandemic first hit the state in March, the governor refused to close any of the state's beaches.Politically - it all has to do with the governor falling all over himself in trying to please Trump. At a rally in Florida this week, Trump coined a new campaign phrase that was met with great applause by his adoring fans: "Normal life. O! I love normal life. We want to get back to normal life.""We'll fully resume. The Florida tourism and hospitality industries will reach record highs," Trump said, according to the Tampa Bay Times. "Next year will be one of the greatest years."But the governor's actions on Friday was just the icing on the cake - especially after a week of headline-grabbing announcements – from a crackdown on rioters to protections for college kids partying during a pandemic. And all this activity coincided with the first batch of absentee ballots being mailed out to Florida voters.Florida is considered a battleground state and the electorate is hotly divided on their choice for president. However, like Trump, DeSantis has seen a drop in his popularity due to his actions, or lack of action on controlling the coronavirus. A July voter poll showed DeSantis' popularity had dropped from 62 percent last year to 49 percent in July.Of the over 14,000 COVID-19 deaths in Florida, to date, the state is also al leader in the number of people infected with the coronavirus - with more than 695,000 people. On Friday, Florida added 2,874 new cases.The Florida Democratic Party's chairwoman, Terri Rizzo, accused Trump and DeSantis of ignoring science, issuing bad messages during a pandemic and presiding over an "unmitigated disaster.""We all desperately want things to return back to normal, but that can't happen when DeSantis and Trump have no plan to get us out of this public health crisis," Rizzo said.Hmm, it does make one wonder how a place can be open for business when everyone is sick and a lot of people are dead. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com