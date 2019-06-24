Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageOp-Ed: Erdogan congratulates opposition winner of Istanbul election

Listen | Print
By Ken Hanly     1 hour ago in Politics
Istanbul - The opposition candidate Ekrem Imamoglu won the election for mayor of Istanbul on Sunday according to unofficial results. Tayyip Erdogan suffered a serious defeat but nevertheless has already congratulated Imamoglu on his win.
High Electoral Board still has to announce the official results
Imamoglu appears to have a comfortable lead over his rival from the ruling AKP party. With 99 percent of the vote counted Imamoglu has 54 per cent of the votes. Given his lead and the fact that Erdogan has already congratulated him on his victory there seems little doubt the Board will make it official.
Imamoglu does much better in this second election
Imamoglu had a lead of 775.000 votes with almost all the votes counted. This compares to the slim margin of just 13,000 votes he had in the earlier election. The voters made it clear that they wanted Imamoglu. The ruling AKP claimed that the March election involved irregularities and was annulled. Imamoglu's victory ends 25 years of AKP rule of the city.
The AKP candidate, who was former PM Binali Yildirim also conceded victory to Imamoglu. It appears that the AKP has conceded that they have lost the city. As mentioned earlier Erdogan also admitted the AKP defeat saying: "I congratulate Ekrem Imamoglu who has won the election based on preliminary results."
Ironically, Erdogan had earlier claimed that whoever wins Istanbul wins Turkey.
Imamoglu's victory speech
Imamoglu of the Republican People's Party said that the result meant a new start for both Istanbul and Turkey and claimed that his supported had fixed Turkish democracy claiming: "We are opening up a new page in Istanbul. On this new page, there will be justice, equality, love."
The results of the rerun show that Turkey still can have democratic elections. This time around both Erdogan and his candidate for mayor clearly accept the results of the vote without attempting to again question the results. This is a promising sign.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
More about Ekrem Imamoglu, Istanbul mayoralty election, ekrem imamoglui
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Emmy winner Michael Slade talks 'After Forever' on Amazon Prime Special
Russian, Canadian, American astronauts to return to earth
Drought leaves Indian city of 4.65 million people without water
Malta moves all rental contracts to blockchain
Latest sanctions on Iran will block 'billions' in assets: US
Trump rejects idea of FBI investigation into Khashoggi murder
US and Taliban plan 7th round of Afghan peace talks in Qatar
Chatting with Kevin Lee: Rising country singer-songwriter Special
Medical groups warn that climate crisis is a ‘health emergency’
Russian, North American astronauts return to earth