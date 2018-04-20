Op-Ed: Dumb move of the week - Trump's latest plan to save coal sector

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics The Trump administration is considering implementing the 68-year-old Defense Production Act, which was first passed by Congress in the midst of the Korean War as a way to nationalize an energy industry necessary in times of war. No, our Twitter-in-Chief didn't think of this latest brilliant idea - Credit goes to Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia. "The security of our homeland is inextricably tied to the security of our energy supply," Manchin wrote. "The ability to produce reliable electricity is critical to ensuring our nation’s security against the various threats facing us today — whether those threats be extreme weather events or adversarial foreign actors." The thing is, Manchin is still living in the 1950s, as are quite a number of lawmakers, including the president, and he is definitely not a lawmaker. Manchin goes on to talk about how the Defence Production Act of 1950 applies to today's political environment, throwing in extreme weather to bolster his argument. But the senator harps on the need for coal as the backbone of our national defense and sovereignty - while at the same time blasting the Obama administration for "turning its back" on the coal industry. "If you don’t have the grid filled with the power that’s needed 24/7, you’re in trouble," Manchin said in an interview with History of the Defense Production Act On September 8, 1950, the The second section authorizes the President to establish mechanisms (such as regulations, orders or agencies) to allocate materials, services and facilities to promote the national defense. But it is the third section that really should concern all Americans today. It authorizes the President to control the civilian economy so that scarce and/or critical materials necessary to the national defense effort are available for defense needs. According to "This would extend the statute far beyond how it’s ever been used before," said Ari Peskoe, director of the Electricity Law Initiative at Harvard University. "This statute did not contemplate the sort of use that apparently now the administration is considering." Yes, I agree with Mr. Pescoe, as should any American that looks closely at what the president is trying to do. I am sure Trump would love to get a little more of this nation's industries into his grasp, and nationalizing the electrical industry would make him no better than any of the world's dictators. Basically, President Trump has used a plethora of different tactics to keep his campaign promise of restoring the coal industry, which has been on life-support for years. 