By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Politics Baghdad - Last May Mike Pompeio the US Secretary of State ordered a partial evacuation of diplomats from the huge US embassy in Iraq as tensions escalated with Iran. Now, several State Dept. officials are claiming the drawdown will effectively become permanent. The drawdown Back in the middle of May the order was given to withdraw all non-essential staff from the Baghdad embassy The reason was intelligence of a threat from Iran. However, the embassy was never attacked. It has never been made clear what the threat was. One would think that since nothing seems to have happened that the staff would return but that has never happened. As part of the drawdown 275 State Dept. personnel were evacuated. State Department official denies any decision has been made A spokesperson for the US State Department claimed the report about the drawdown was inaccurate as no decision on a permanent staffing level had been made. He said a review was in progress. However, three other anonymous officials disagreed and claimed that after the evacuation in May the staffing levels were treated as a permanent cap on State Dept. personnel in Iraq. Other officials still claim the decision has been made The embassy even with all non-essential staff gone has an estimated thousands still there but only a small number do work on core diplomatic functions. Most are contractors from other federal agencies including security personnel and members of the intelligence community. After the evacuation, only 15 State Department officials are left working on diplomatic functions. There appears to be a debate within the Trump administration as to how to wind down expensive involvement in costly Middle East conflicts and also Afghanistan and this is happening even as tensions rise with Iran. Trump wants to address other issues such as growing competition with Russia and China. The US embassy in Baghdad is the largest and most expensive embassy in the world: "The Embassy of the United States of America in Baghdad is the diplomatic mission of United States of America in the Republic of Iraq. Ambassador Matthew Tueller is currently the Chief of Mission. At 104 acres (42 ha), it is the largest and most expensive embassy in the world, and is nearly as large as Vatican City.[2] The embassy complex is about five times the size of the U.S. Embassy in Yerevan, which is the second largest U.S. diplomatic mission abroad, and over ten times the size of the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, which is the third largest U.S. diplomatic mission abroad.[3]The embassy opened in January 2009 following a series of construction delays. It replaced the previous embassy, which opened July 1, 2004 in Baghdad's Green Zone in a former Palace of Saddam Hussein.[4] The embassy complex cost $750 million to build and reached a peak staffing of 16,000 employees and contractors in 2012.[5]"The size and expense of the embassy shows the importance Iraq had for the US when it was built. Perhaps Iraq has diminished in importance over the years. The defeat of Hussein placed Iraq squarely under the influence of Iran. If there was any winner in the Iraq war it was Iran. 