Op-Ed: Dr. Fauci has the guts to disagree with Trump over coronavirus

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics The White House is trying very hard to discredit Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert. President Donald Trump even went so far this week as to publicly try to discredit Dr. Fauci, saying "He's made a lot of mistakes." The official even went so far as to hand over a list of close to a dozen past comments attributed to Fauci earlier in the pandemic that the official said had ultimately proven erroneous. Among them: Fauci's comments in January that coronavirus was "not a major threat" and "not driven by asymptomatic carriers" and Fauci’s comment in March that "people should not be walking around with masks." TODAY on #MTP: Admiral Brett Giroir says “Dr. Fauci is not 100 percent right.” #MTP #IfItSunday@HHS_ASH: “He looks at it from a very narrow public health point of view.” pic.twitter.com/EE07SYXEAd — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) July 12, 2020 Giroir obviously came well-prepared and well instructed in what to say, especially if he wants to keep his job under Trump. And if you think about it, that is what these rumblings against Dr. Fauci are all about. Fauci has more respect for his reputation than to spout lies and misinformation approved by the White House. Distraction, distraction NBC points out the whole Sunday morning talk show deal appeared to be more characteristic of a political campaign, "furtively disseminating opposition research about an opponent." Sort of like a Trump campaign ad... Meet the Press host Chuck Todd asked Giroir, the testing coordinator at the Department of Health and Human Services, about a Washington Post report that said Fauci has argued states with spikes should shut down again. Giroir said he doesn’t “think we need to shut down” again — “at least in most places around the country” but suggested Americans “avoid bars” and “wear a mask in public.” He also added That Fauci looks at the coronavirus pandemic "from a very narrow public health point of view.” .@GStephanopoulos: “Can you say we are in the good place?"



