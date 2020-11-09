By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics With the current occupant of the White House refusing to concede the election to President-elect Joe Biden, those ‘Make America Great Again’ red baseball caps will still be selling like hotcakes if reports of Trump rallies starting up again are true. To support the So what does this media blitz expect to accomplish? The Trump campaign hopes that enough secretaries of state in battleground states will see all those obituaries and feel compelled to check records or, even open their own investigations. Today, Trump fired the Defense Secretary, Mark Esper, and replaced him with his political crony, Christopher Miller, who serves as director of the National Counterterrorism Center. I am pleased to announce that Christopher C. President Trump will not concede the election, and he and his campaign are preparing to do everything possible to screw up this country by bringing multiple lawsuits alleging voter fraud, despite there being no evidence to back up the allegations. Trump is also banking on his chosen justices appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court to back him up should the cases be heard by SCOTUS.To support the baseless allegations of voter fraud, the Trump campaign is planning a media blitz that will use supposedly real obituaries of people the campaign will claim voted in the election. The only question left is - where do they intend to post this garbage?So what does this media blitz expect to accomplish? 