By By Karen Graham 2 hours ago in Politics President Donald Trump said he’s considering releasing migrants apprehended at the U.S. southern border into so-called sanctuary cities - to punish congressional foes for inaction on the border. He added: “The Radical Left always seems to have an Open Borders, Open Arms policy - so this should make them very happy!” Later in the afternoon, According to Flat- out insane. SanctuaryCities omLddscbG4 — L.E. Kinzie (@lekinzie) April 12, 2019 All this BS has come about after the Washington Post printed a Needless to say, Trump's hand-picked Department of Homeland Security staff was caught off guard by today's comments, especially after telling the news media that on at least two occasions, the plan had been floated but then flatly rejected. The Guardian is reporting that San Francisco Mayor London Breed Tweeted that "Donald Trump’s threat to flood sanctuary cities with migrants is not a “real idea or a real proposal” but rather “just another scare tactic.” She added, “We are proud to be a Sanctuary City and to continue to put forward proposals to support our immigrant communities." This is just another in a long line of scare tactics and half-baked ideas that are just about chasing headlines and distracting people from real issues. In SF we are proud to be a sanctuary city and we’ll continue to stand up for all of our residents. LondonBreed) April 12, 2019 Trump has made a laughing-stock of this country Let's be honest here. The current occupant in the White House is not only a Horse's behind but someone in a position of great power that has no qualms about breaking federal law to accomplish his own personal goals. That he is doing this out of his hatred of all immigrants that are not as white as he is - and for the pure pleasure of further riling up his GOP base and the Democratic House is beside the point in his mind. But this doesn't reflect the number of Republicans today that are not so happy with Trump's asinine antics of late. Right now, Senate Republicans are screaming mad at the bloodletting within Homeland Security as well as the administration's absence of any clear strategy on handling the border crisis. A U.S. immigration judge in Houston ordered 11-year-old Laura Maradiaga to be deported -- without her family https://t.co/dTFmFlkMP1 (via @IleanaNajarro) #FamilySeparation #MigrantCrisis #Houston pic.twitter.com/FHnabIYMWT — Sergio Chapa (@SergioChapa) April 12, 2019 And yes, there is a border crisis. Most of it is due to Trump's actions, that include wanting to build his "Great Wall," his cutting-off of aid to three Central American countries, separation of families, detention camps and threats to close the points of entry, which would create an economic crisis in this country and Mexico. The man is stupid, and his stupidity is made worse because of his choice of "hand-picked" advisors who are obviously uninformed regarding the law, the constitution and anything else having to do with the democratic running of this country. Trump's worst offense occurred last week during a visit to Calexico, California. Trump promised to pardon Customs and Border Protection commissioner Kevin McAleenan if he were jailed for illegally blocking asylum seekers from entering the United States. This was The question is this - How much more can this country take before it blows itself up from within? Trump has broken U.S. laws and when he realized no one would stop him, he has continued to break our laws. This is ridiculous. Not only has he made the U.S. the laughing-stock of the world, but is really seems to be enjoying it, and that is scary. Since that time, McAleenan has been named the acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.The question is this - How much more can this country take before it blows itself up from within? Trump has broken U.S. laws and when he realized no one would stop him, he has continued to break our laws. This is ridiculous. Not only has he made the U.S. the laughing-stock of the world, but is really seems to be enjoying it, and that is scary.