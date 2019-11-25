By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics Energy Secretary Rick Perry, in an interview released by "Fox & Friends" this past weekend that he believes President Trump is the “chosen one.” But after hearing Trump "ordered" the Pentagon to allow Gallagher to keep his trident - I think not. “I said, 'Mr. President, I know there are people that say you said you were the chosen one and I said, 'You were.’ Perry then added, "I said, 'If you're a believing Christian, you understand God's plan for the people who rule and judge over us on this planet in our government,’ ” he added. Perry was talking about a conversation he had with Trump about a month ago, and it seems that his omnipotence, Trump, is behaving exactly like the ruler and judge over the American people Perry was referring to - and with glee. Fox & Friends preview an interview with Rick Perry, where he says that Trump is "the chosen one" and "sent by God to do great things"



Pete Hegseth: "God has used imperfect people forever," but what Trump "has withstood is unlike what really any other mortal could understand" pic.twitter.com/ITDAErMJiN — Courtney Hagle (@CourtneyHagle) November 24, 2019 Today, the public is finding out that Trump "ordered" Secretary of Defense Mark Esper to allow Eddie Gallagher, accused of war crimes to keep his status as a Navy Seal, despite resistance from Navy leaders, according to And Esper knew this last week this very thing might happen, according to the Associated Press, based on a Trump tweet saying he wanted Gallagher to be allowed to retire as a SEAl. And then, of course, on Sunday, Esper got that "direct order" from Trump. "The case of Eddie Gallagher has dragged on for months and has distracted too many. It must end," Esper said Monday. "Eddie Gallagher will retain his Trident as the Commander in Chief directed and will retire at the end of this month." This whole Eddie Gallagher fiasco stinks to high-heaven because of Trump's repeated intervention into the military justice system, something that all branches of the military hold up as the rule of law - setting this nation apart from the rest of the world. It also appears that his royal omnipotence is attempting to remake the military in his own image - corrupt, cruel, undisciplined and having no compunction to obey any laws. All I can say about that is I am glad I no longer serve in the Army and I am glad my brother is no longer serving in the Marines. At least we served at a time when our military was respected worldwide. Gallagher was charged with shooting civilians and killing a captive Islamic State fighter. He was also charged with threatening to kill fellow SEALs who reported him. Ultimately, a military jury found him guilty only for the photo with him standing next to the dead Islamic fighter he had killed, and Gallagher was reduced in rank. Interestingly - one juror said even the photo was a serious offense, according to military justice laws. Gallagher "should have set an example for good order and discipline," the juror, who also serves in the military, told Now, Trump has opened the door for all members of the military to do just about any darned thing they want. All they have to do if they get caught is get in touch with Trump and appear on Fox News to plead their case. Jeez, talk about corruption - Now we will not be able to trust in our military, either. "God's used imperfect people all through history. King David wasn't perfect. Saul wasn't perfect. 