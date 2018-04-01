By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Politics After tweeting a “Happy Easter” message on Sunday morning, President Trump followed with scathing claims that "Liberals" were responsible for poor border control and - just to make his point - Trump tweeted: "NO MORE DACA DEAL!” Trump also demands that GOP legislators invoke the But I have noticed that everything the president does, it has to be a deal where he gets something in return. If you look back on any of the bills that have passed, it was only because of deal-making, and always in Trump's favor. And be assured - Trump does not let anyone win. However, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, is against using this underhanded method to get legislation passed. I guess he brought the "nuclear option" up because he was angry with the way Congress held up funding his wall. Current Senate rules mandate that 60 senators -- three-fifths of the 100-member Senate -- must agree in order to end debate and move forward to a vote on a measure or piece of legislation -- a process known as invoking cloture. So what does our president want? Donald Trump is a high-pressure businessman who is trying to run this country like a corporation. And apparently, chaos is what he likes because it keeps everyone guessing as to what he means and what he will do next. DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) is the program created in 2012 under former President Barack Obama that Trump sought to rescind last fall. He told Congressional Democrats he was open to a deal on DACA if he could get funding for his "great wall" across the U.S.-Mexico border. And all the while, he insisted Mexico would pay for his wall. US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer meets with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland and Mexican Economy Minister Idelfonso Guajardo after the seventh round of NAFTA renegotiation talks Ronaldo SCHEMIDT, AFP While Trump gave Congress six months to broker a deal on DACA, there has been so much other garbage going on on Capitol Hill that it is amazing that anything has gotten done, and Trump has blamed Democrats. Well, that's not entirely true - He also blames anyone who questions his asinine directives and policies, from individuals to countries who are supposed to be our allies. But Gee Whiz, folks, perhaps Trump's favorite TV News channel was the cause of this morning's Twitter barrage. Fox News reported "on what it said is a group of 1,200 immigrants, mostly from Honduras, headed to the U.S.," according to But tying a NAFTA deal to our cross-border wall is totally ridiculous. A trade agreement that affects Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. is too important to all three economies to be allowed to become a political football, and that is what is happening now. Like a spoiled child, Trump is saying if Mexico doesn't put a stop to the illegal border crossings, it's no NAFTA deal. And by the way, Trump really doesn't understand the drug crisis in this country if he thinks all our illegal drugs are coming across the Mexican border. But then, he doesn't understand much of anything when it comes to the intricate workings of this nation. While he was on a roll with his morning tweeting, Trump also threatened to pull out of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with Mexico unless it does more to stop people from crossing into the U.S. The Tweeter-in-chief claims people are crossing the border to take advantage of "protections granted to certain immigrants," reports ABC News. Like a spoiled child, Trump is saying if Mexico doesn't put a stop to the illegal border crossings, it's no NAFTA deal. And by the way, Trump really doesn't understand the drug crisis in this country if he thinks all our illegal drugs are coming across the Mexican border. But then, he doesn't understand much of anything when it comes to the intricate workings of this nation. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com